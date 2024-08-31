12 Simple Ways To Make Store-Bought Pizza Dough Taste Homemade

It's easy enough to make your own pizza dough from scratch, whether you're looking for a thin-crust pizza recipe or something with more lift. However, you may not always have the time in your day for that, meaning you need to reach for something pre-made. We know that not everyone has the time or inclination to make their own pizza dough. Maybe you're fine with homemade dough as a weekend project but not on weeknights or perhaps you're just not that into the idea of making it from scratch. Either way, you might end up relying on store-bought pizza dough. It's good in a pinch, but it can absolutely be better with the right techniques and ingredients.

So, how can you make store-bought pizza dough taste homemade? The reality is that it's probably not going to be quite the same, but you can get some good results with a few handy tricks. We're here to share some simple ways to make grocery store pizza dough taste as if you made it from scratch.

But before you get started, the type of dough you buy matters. The pre-rolled type generally won't give you good results whatever you do with it. Instead, the varieties that come in large bags stored in cold cases (oftentimes in or near the store's deli section) are definitely the way to go. We ranked some popular store-bought pizza doughs to help you out. Once you've selected those, here's how to amp up its flavor, texture, and appearance.