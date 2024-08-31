Most of us are used to cooking with the same old beans. Pintos, black beans, garbanzo beans, kidney beans — these are all common choices we've probably cooked 100 times at least. But, if you're sick of them and want a change, you might be wondering about heirloom beans and how to cook with them.

First off, perhaps you want to know more about what they are. Heirloom beans are varieties that have been passed down through generations of farmers and gardeners. Usually, they need to have existed for at least 50 years before they can be classed as heirloom. They're usually non-GMO and open-pollinated, which means they reproduce true to type from seed, unlike hybrid varieties. What's more, they come in a wide range of colors, shapes, sizes, and flavors and have historical or cultural significance in specific regions. Overall, they're less commercialized — they're often grown on small farms or in home gardens.

They can be hard to get hold of outside of small growers or specialty stores, but Rancho Gordo is probably the best-known seller of heirloom beans in the U.S. If you can get hold of heirloom varieties, you can enjoy flavors and textures you won't get from a grocery store can of beans. While there are countless varieties, here are 12 types of heirloom beans and how to use them in your cooking.