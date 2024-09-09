5 Best Ways To Repurpose Costco's Refrigerated Hot Dogs

One of the highlights of any trip to Costco is a stop at the food court for a cheap hot dog and soda combo meal. While this deal may be popular because of its bargain price, the hot dogs actually taste pretty good, too. Still, if you don't make box store runs too often, you can always recreate the Costco hot dog experience at home with a package of refrigerated hot dogs purchased from the store. According to one commenter on a Costco subreddit thread, the food court simmers the store's Kirkland brand hot dogs in 180-degree Fahrenheit water for about 15 minutes. Of course, Costco sells all the buns, condiments, sodas, and any other accouterments you may desire to accompany those dogs once they're done.

If you've purchased a Costco-sized package of wieners, you'll likely have quite a few left over, so you might want to experiment with a few other recipes. Sure, the standard food court dog is a classic, but there are numerous other hot dog styles to explore. You could even think outside the bun by using this meat in other dishes such as casseroles or stews.