Myths About Rice Cakes You Should Stop Believing

Although there are numerous types of rice-based cakes around the world, in the U.S., we mostly think of rice cakes as circular discs made from puffed rice. Interestingly, this unassuming snack wasn't invented by a chef, but by a botanist named Alexander Pierce Anderson. He discovered steamed puffed rice in 1901 and showcased its production using a special rice "cannon" at the St. Louis World's Fair three years later. Anderson's exhibit was a success. He also sold his interest in the invention to an investment company, which later sold it to Quaker, a company that continues to sell rice cakes to this day.

Rice cakes became popular in the 1980s when they were marketed as a low-calorie snack alternative to chips and other so-called junk food. As a result, they became popular with people on diets, who would often pair them with low-fat toppings. Over time, their variety also expanded, with new flavors and a wider range of ingredients. Keen to find out more about rice cakes? Read on as we debunk some of the biggest myths about this ubiquitous snack.