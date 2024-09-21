13 Eggless Alternatives To Egg Salad

Egg salad is a classic for a reason. It's simple to make, versatile, and delicious. However, if you don't eat eggs, you might think it is completely off the menu. It doesn't have to be this way, though. There are many eggless alternatives to egg salad that you can serve over salad leaves, stuff between two slices of bread, or fold into a tortilla wrap.

A classic egg salad recipe consists of chopped or mashed hard boiled eggs mixed with mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. However, many people add extras, such as chopped celery and onion, fresh vegetables, or other produce. Then, there are regional differences, and lots of variations in how egg salad is made around the world. If you're looking to make an egg-free egg salad, you'll need to make some big changes. Some alternatives aren't much like egg in taste or texture, but they fill that hole and taste amazing in a sandwich. Of course, you'll also need to use a vegan mayonnaise instead of classic mayo, but then you can add all your favorite mix-ins.

Whether you're vegan, allergic to eggs, or cooking for someone who fits either of these categories, we've got some excellent eggless egg salad ideas. Even if you do eat eggs, it's a chance to get creative, expand your repertoire and try something new.