Filet Mignon Vs Tenderloin: Which Cut Of Steak Should You Buy

When it comes to the most tender, buttery steakhouse staple, two cuts compete for the crown. Filet mignon and beef tenderloin are indeed similar when it comes to their texture and mild flavor, making them the perfect steaks to enjoy with all manner of classic steakhouse sauces. Both are on the pricier side of the butcher counter, and both are so luxuriously tender they can almost be cut with a fork. But do you know the differences between these two cuts of steak?

We spoke with some experts on the matter, and while far less complex than you'd think, the answer sounds a bit like a riddle at first. "All filet is tenderloin, however not all tenderloin is considered filet," explains Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. To clarify this assertion — and above all to understand what it means if you're cooking beef tenderloin or filet mignon at home or ordering either one at a steakhouse — here's everything you need to know about the differences between these two similar cuts of steak.