The real debate for the mobile coffee drinker isn't whether to go with canned vs. bottled coffee; it's whether to trust coffee companies to take your health into consideration when providing a ready-to-consume coffee drink that doesn't require a barista or a drive-thru. Even if you love seeing your name on a disposable cup as you head off to start your day, grabbing pre-made coffee drinks when time is short is a tempting second-best option that can put a real dent in your nutritional hopes and dreams. This is especially true if you're used to going light on the creamer and the fancy flavorings.

If you opt for basic cold brew, you'll be quaffing a store-bought coffee drink that only has a temporary impact on your energy level, thanks to the caffeine content. If you rock something more deluxe like the prepared store-bought bottled or canned coffee concoctions on the list that follows, you're taking your healthy philosophy into your own hands. The unhealthiest store-bought coffee drinks end up being a load of sugary, fat-laden, high-calorie buzz makers that may taste delish but they're anything but nutrish.