Burger King Vs McDonald's: Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich?

Burger King and McDonald's may be well-known burger chains, but how do they fare when it comes to chicken sandwiches? Breaded and deep-fried, both fast-food spots have their fair share of chicken options. I love a good chicken sandwich, and as such, was more than ready for the opportunity for the ultimate Burger King vs. McDonald's chicken sandwich showdown.

For the purposes of this post, I chose to review the Burger King Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich and the McDonald's Deluxe McCrispy sandwich. These two offerings are very similar and feature fresh toppings like lettuce and tomato. Coming up, I'll discuss the details pertaining to each sandwich, including the cost, what it comes with, the overall nutritional profile, and more. At the end of the breakdown, I'll dish the details on which of the two fast-food giants offers the best chicken sandwich.

Please note that the information provided in this article is subject to change. Pricing and availability may vary by location.