Redditor Spots Hot And Ready Pizza Stand At Costco
While you can't have Costco pizza delivered direct to your door, the chain may offer a convenient method for scoring a cheesy food court pie soon. A Costco member on Reddit shared an image of what appeared to be a food warmer with a Costco pizza box perched on top, indicating that customers will soon be able to pick up the popular item themselves — without ordering from the food court. This is great news when you consider that Costco's food court kiosk ordering system has raised a lot of ire due to its inefficiency, with customers frequently complaining about long lines. While the OP of the Reddit thread referred to the warming device as providing "hot and ready" pizza, there's no affiliation Little Caesars (which may be good or bad news based on your opinion of pizza crimes).
So far, some customers appear cautiously optimistic about the self-serve pizza. "This would be incredible. But I think it would get wiped out in 15 minutes and people would abuse it," states one commenter, possibly referring to overzealous shoppers buying up all the pizzas quickly. Other customers were a little more enthusiastic, and one even calls the self-serve pizza system "a game changer."
When will self-serve pizza be available at Costco?
There's not much information on where Costco's self-serve pizza is currently available. The store hasn't commented on the new system yet, and there's no additional information on the pizza warmers online. It's a well-known fact that Costco puts a lot of care and consideration into its food court. Just consider the steps Costco takes to keep the price of its beloved hot dog consistent like producing its own franks, so perhaps the chain wants to perfect the process and avoid any potential challenges before rolling out the new system.
The Reddit thread showcasing the self-serve pizza option also reveals another interesting tidbit. One person states, "At my Costco they literally have employees with the red pizza warmer bags weaving in and out of the check out lines selling the pizzas." Several other commenters said their Costco locations offered the same service. And of course, you can also order a pizza and other food court goodies at the cash register as you're checking out. One thing is certain: Costco's pizza remains a tasty way to cap off a shopping excursion at the warehouse retail chain.