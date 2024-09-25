Redditor Spots Hot And Ready Pizza Stand At Costco

While you can't have Costco pizza delivered direct to your door, the chain may offer a convenient method for scoring a cheesy food court pie soon. A Costco member on Reddit shared an image of what appeared to be a food warmer with a Costco pizza box perched on top, indicating that customers will soon be able to pick up the popular item themselves — without ordering from the food court. This is great news when you consider that Costco's food court kiosk ordering system has raised a lot of ire due to its inefficiency, with customers frequently complaining about long lines. While the OP of the Reddit thread referred to the warming device as providing "hot and ready" pizza, there's no affiliation Little Caesars (which may be good or bad news based on your opinion of pizza crimes).

So far, some customers appear cautiously optimistic about the self-serve pizza. "This would be incredible. But I think it would get wiped out in 15 minutes and people would abuse it," states one commenter, possibly referring to overzealous shoppers buying up all the pizzas quickly. Other customers were a little more enthusiastic, and one even calls the self-serve pizza system "a game changer."