Different Types Of Chocolate And How To Use Them

There's no denying that Americans have a sweet tooth, with chocolate rating high on many shopping lists. The U.S. is one of the world's top consumers of chocolate, with the average American enjoying 10 pounds of the confection annually. Made from roasted and ground cocoa beans, chocolate isn't just delicious but can also offer several health benefits. Eating between one and two ounces of chocolate with a high cocoa content a day can increase good cholesterol and decrease bad cholesterol, improve cardiovascular health, and boost energy levels.

Whether it's in the form of a classic bar or indulgent truffles, for many, the rich flavor and silky texture of high quality chocolate is hard to beat. However, while most of us are familiar with milk, dark, and white chocolate, the world of chocolate extends far beyond these three classic treats. From indulgent couverture chocolate to wallet-friendly compound chocolate, each type of chocolate is distinguished by its percentage of cocoa butter, ground cocoa, and additional ingredients such as milk, and sugar.

Keen to find out more about the lesser-known chocolate types? We're here to shed some light on all your chocolate options and how to incorporate them into your culinary repertoire.