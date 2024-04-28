11 Different Tomato Varieties And The Best Way To Cook With Each

Tomatoes are so much more than the old "tomayto" vs. "tomahto" debate — there are actually over 10,000 different varieties! From cherry-sized micro tomatoes to beefsteak varieties that require two hands to hold, the tomato world is wide-ranging and colorful.

Those 10,000 varieties are separated into two major categories: heirloom and hybrid tomatoes. Heirloom varieties, cherished for their rich flavors, are open-pollinated species that have been passed down through generations. Hybrid tomatoes are the labradoodles of tomatoes: Two different types of tomatoes are crossbred to bring out the best traits of both.

Tomatoes are also categorized by physical characteristics, such as shape and size. There are globe tomatoes that fill the produce section of your local grocery store, small cherry and grape tomatoes that are ready to dive into a salad, and firm plum and paste varieties that are the go-to for cooking sauces and pastes. With all these choices, picking the right tomato for your dish might be the hardest part of cooking. If a recipe doesn't specify what type of tomato to use, the results could vary dramatically given the differences in tomato textures and flavors. So let's explore the world of tomatoes and consider some of the best ways to use each variety.