How To Fill Your Chick-Fil-A Chicken Salad Void

Obviously, Chick-fil-A has a very chicken-centric menu, with many of its entrees, ranging from breakfast biscuits to salads to sandwiches, featuring either fried or grilled chicken cut into strips, slabs, or nuggets. However, the restaurant once offered chicken in a different form — chopped and mixed with mayo to make chicken salad. Alas, as the ever-quotable poet Robert Frost might have said were he still around when the salad left the lineup, "Nothing gold can stay." (Metaphorical gold, that is. The salad was more of a pale yellow.)

The reason Chick-fil-A gave for discontinuing the salad was that it felt customers were looking for new things, but in light of how disappointed people were by the disappearance, why hasn't it been considered for a comeback? One Redditor, who implied that they worked at Chick-Fil-A, said that the sandwich took too long to make, considering the relatively low number of people ordering it. As of 2023, a tweet from Chick-Fil-A's social media team indicates that there are no plans to reintroduce the sandwich, so if you've been wishin' and hopin' and thinkin' and prayin', as the old song goes, that won't get the sandwich into your mouth. Instead, you'll need to find another option, but luckily, there are plenty of other chicken salads from which to choose. Some of these might involve traveling, but others could be right in your own neighborhood (or kitchen).