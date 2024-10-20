Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Pudding Cups Recipe

Perfectly combining creepy and cute elements, these spooky graveyard chocolate pudding cups from recipe developer Leah Maroney are a must-have at any good Halloween party. You've likely heard of classic dirt pudding before — the kind laden with crumbled Oreos and creepy crawling gummy worms — and this recipe transforms such a treat into a graveyard setting, aptly decked-out with crumbled cookie "dirt," a cookie tombstone, skull-shaped sprinkles, and a marshmallow candy ghost.

While these adorably scary little pudding cups would surely be a hit at a children's Halloween party, don't overlook their potential for an adult-centric bash, too. A quick glance at the ingredients for the pudding shows that isn't your average dirt pudding cup, which usually features nothing more than Jell-O brand pudding mix; this pudding is made from scratch, featuring ingredients like hazelnut spread and Dutch process cocoa for optimal elegance. Plus, the Milano cookies that make up the backbone of the "RIP" tombstones are suitable for palates of all ages. So though there is an undeniable whimsy to these cups, it's a whimsy that will get both kids and adults alike into the Halloween spirit.