Why Green Beans Always Taste Better At A Restaurant, According To Chefs

The first reason your green beans may not taste like at a restaurant is your choice of produce. Not only is there more than one type of green bean, they aren't all the same. "There are several varieties of green beans, and the best choice depends on your recipe. For example, haricots verts are a finer, longer variety that should only be boiled for about a minute, while traditional green beans can be cooked for a longer period and are the most widely available," said Dale Talde, renowned celebrity chef and a two-time "Top Chef" contestant.

Sourcing your green beans may depend on what you are able to find fresh. "Most grocery stores carry fresh green beans all year long, but they will often only carry one variety," Kathy Berget of Beyond the Chicken Coop said. "Some varieties may include string beans or snap beans, but you may also find haricots verts, (French green beans)."

So how do you know what type of green bean to choose? It depends on the dish, according to Jason Francisco, executive chef of Makeready L&L in Nashville. "For something like a casserole, where the beans are cooked down, the type doesn't matter as much. But if you're preparing a quick sauté or sauce, look for green beans with the stems still attached. Similar to tomatoes on the vine, the stems help preserve the beans' nutrients and crunch. You can easily remove the stems before cooking," he said.