How Cracker Barrel Makes Its Mashed Potatoes

Cracker Barrel is hardly the only restaurant that serves mashed potatoes. In fact, here at Mashed, we've taken a look at everything from the best fast-food mashed potatoes to the best mashed potatoes in the U.S. We've even tackled the question of why mashed potatoes always taste better at restaurants. So, why the fascination with mashed potatoes? The answer is simple: people love this side dish.

According to the Campbell's Soup Company's 2024 State of the Sides report, mashed potatoes are the second most popular side dish at Thanksgiving dinners. That's actually down from number one last year, as stuffing/dressing — depending on what region of the country you're from — slid into the top spot. Rounding out the top five are sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese. With the exception of the green beans — which are generally covered in crispy fried onions and swimming in sauce — the top sides have one thing in common: carbohydrates. As a starchy side, mashed potatoes are a carb lover's best friend largely because carbohydrates help release serotonin to the brain. That's right, potatoes are scientifically proven to make you happy. Keep that in mind the next time you sit down at Cracker Barrel and have to decide between sides. There are plenty of good options, but few are as comforting as the classic mashed potatoes.