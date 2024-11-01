Unhealthiest Wendy's Menu Items You Should Avoid

It's one of the most well-known fast food burger restaurants around, with the familiar red-headed, pig-tailed girl in the logo smiling cheerily from the signs out front of its 7,240 locations worldwide. That's right; we're talking about Wendy's. This Ohio-based company has done nothing but grow and expand since its very first location opened up in 1969 in Columbus, filling the bellies of hungry consumers with burgers, fries, salads, and signature Frosty drinks that you can enjoy in many different ways.

But just because you can doesn't always mean that you should in the case of some of Wendy's entrées, sides, and beverages. While as a general rule, fast food is not often heralded as being the most nutritious of food options, some of Wendy's picks go above and beyond this assumption in the way of excessive calories, questionable additives, added sugars, and more. You should know which ones trigger a caution flag before your next drive thru, takeout, or dine-in order. From sodium-heavy sandwiches to beverages overflowing with sugar, here are some of the unhealthiest items on Wendy's menu that you should probably avoid.