It seems like everyone's drinking a different alternative milk these days, with dairy becoming a relic of the past. As an oat milk drinker, I consider it the best choice among the nondairy options and it's gaining in popularity, too, set to knock almond milk off the top spot. Still, there's lots of misinformation about oat milk. Most of us probably believe something about it that isn't true. And it might be putting you off drinking it.

Some people believe incorrect information about the nutritional value of this nondairy milk that could make them think twice about drinking it. For instance, that it's all starch without any nutrients or that it contains unsafe additives. Others believe more innocuous misconceptions, like it doesn't last long once you've opened it or you can't make good latte art with it. But we want to uncover the truth.

So, come armed with your oat milk myths and we'll bust them. We're not saying that everyone should drink it or that it's undoubtedly the best milk alternative around. But we want to sort fact from fiction and uncover some interesting information in the process. These are some of the false facts about oat milk you thought were true and the reality behind them.