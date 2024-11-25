Why Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of Kirkland Canned Roast Beef
Many Costco products have a loyal following, but one you might not expect is canned roast beef. The Kirkland Signature canned roast beef packed in beef broth has a surprising fanbase of customers who value its quality and convenience. The product is sold in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans, ideal for quick meals and stocking up the pantry, and checks the boxes for both versatility and convenience. There are some canned Costco meats you should avoid, but Kirkland Signature roast beef isn't one of them. As one Redditor shared, "It is actually good," adding the meat is "soft and not fatty whatsoever." Many others echo this sentiment, praising the beef's tenderness and quality for a can.
The appeal of Kirkland canned roast beef extends to its value, too. Although the price and availability may vary at different Costco locations, the price via Costco Business delivery is $21.49, or $0.45 per ounce. A similar product from Walmart, the Butterfield Farms Roast Beef in Beef Broth, offers the same size 4-pack for $24.95. Other products, like Great Value's roast beef at $0.18 per ounce, may be cheaper but sit low in our ranking of canned roast beef for off-putting texture and unwanted ingredients. While Kirkland wasn't part of our ranking due to availability (more on that in a minute), it strikes the perfect balance between price and quality, and it's easy to see why customers can't get enough of it.
Kirkland's canned roast beef makes recipes easy (if you can find it)
Customers on Reddit love using Kirkland's canned roast beef as an ingredient for quick meals. One customer raved, "I love this stuff. It makes a very fast soup or stew... I love that it is shelf stable, so I can grab it on a busy day and have a quick lunch."
Besides soups and stews, you can use it in classic comfort foods like quesadillas, ramen, or just over rice. The beef, seasoned only with salt, offers a blank canvas to mold to whatever food you're making. Chili powder and smoked paprika make it ready for steak fajita quesadillas, while garlic and herbs prep it for a homemade beef pot pie. One of the quickest options for cooking with the can is to make an easy roast beef sandwich. With just beef, provolone, Dijon mustard, and a roll, you'll have lunch in under 10 minutes. Busy families, campers, and college students alike can find plenty of use for this savory pantry staple.
The one issue shoppers encounter, according to posters on Reddit, is the product's availability in stores. Despite being a Kirkland Signature product, sources suggest it's an optional stock, meaning each warehouse's manager makes the call about whether it will be available. Unfortunately, it seems many aren't in the know about the beloved product as many Redditors share that their warehouse rarely, if ever, has it on hand. Those who come across it at Costco should stock up while they can or, for the marked-up price of convenience, you can buy Kirkland Signature canned roast beef on Amazon.