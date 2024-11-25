Why Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of Kirkland Canned Roast Beef

Many Costco products have a loyal following, but one you might not expect is canned roast beef. The Kirkland Signature canned roast beef packed in beef broth has a surprising fanbase of customers who value its quality and convenience. The product is sold in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans, ideal for quick meals and stocking up the pantry, and checks the boxes for both versatility and convenience. There are some canned Costco meats you should avoid, but Kirkland Signature roast beef isn't one of them. As one Redditor shared, "It is actually good," adding the meat is "soft and not fatty whatsoever." Many others echo this sentiment, praising the beef's tenderness and quality for a can.

The appeal of Kirkland canned roast beef extends to its value, too. Although the price and availability may vary at different Costco locations, the price via Costco Business delivery is $21.49, or $0.45 per ounce. A similar product from Walmart, the Butterfield Farms Roast Beef in Beef Broth, offers the same size 4-pack for $24.95. Other products, like Great Value's roast beef at $0.18 per ounce, may be cheaper but sit low in our ranking of canned roast beef for off-putting texture and unwanted ingredients. While Kirkland wasn't part of our ranking due to availability (more on that in a minute), it strikes the perfect balance between price and quality, and it's easy to see why customers can't get enough of it.