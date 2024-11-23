12 Unique Ways Celebrity Chefs Upgrade Apple Pie

What happens when apple pie gets a celebrity chef makeover? Definitely depends on who's in the kitchen. Gordon Ramsay? He's caramelizing apples to perfection, crafting a filling so delicious it might demand its own Michelin star. Meanwhile, Guy Fieri will grab canned filling and spread it over a hot dog (you really have to taste it to believe it).

Martha Stewart takes great care with the crust, sharing tips to achieve that perfect golden-brown masterpiece. Racheal Ray, on the other hand, might just skip the crust entirely, proving that rules (and dough) are optional. Other celebrity chefs are seasoning their crusts or even baking cheese right into the dough for a savory kick.

As the apple pie cools and we ponder toppings, these culinary superstars help us think outside the vanilla ice cream carton. And thankfully, some of their unique ideas are as easy as, well, pie. But even the easy ideas can help transform your apple pie into a dessert worthy of the red carpet.