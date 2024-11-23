12 Unique Ways Celebrity Chefs Upgrade Apple Pie
What happens when apple pie gets a celebrity chef makeover? Definitely depends on who's in the kitchen. Gordon Ramsay? He's caramelizing apples to perfection, crafting a filling so delicious it might demand its own Michelin star. Meanwhile, Guy Fieri will grab canned filling and spread it over a hot dog (you really have to taste it to believe it).
Martha Stewart takes great care with the crust, sharing tips to achieve that perfect golden-brown masterpiece. Racheal Ray, on the other hand, might just skip the crust entirely, proving that rules (and dough) are optional. Other celebrity chefs are seasoning their crusts or even baking cheese right into the dough for a savory kick.
As the apple pie cools and we ponder toppings, these culinary superstars help us think outside the vanilla ice cream carton. And thankfully, some of their unique ideas are as easy as, well, pie. But even the easy ideas can help transform your apple pie into a dessert worthy of the red carpet.
Mix and match apple varieties
What's the best type of apple for making apple pie? The answer — don't settle for just one apple. Using two apple varieties is Paul Hollywood's go-to trick for perfecting the texture of your apple pie. By blending a 50/50 mix of cooking apples like the sturdy Granny Smith and Braeburn, with sweeter varieties like Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, you're orchestrating a symphony of flavors and textures.
Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, also encourages mixing apple varieties. She likes to mingle sweet and tart apples for flavor, along with crisp and soft to play with texture. The classic Granny Smith is her go-to for its reliable tartness and firm bite, but sometimes it needs a partner. Fuji, Envy, or Gala can swoop in with just the right amount of sweetness to balance out Granny Smith's tangy identity. Or, since the third time's a charm, it might be time for three charming apples: Granny Smith for tart flavor, Fuji for sweetness, and Honeycrisp for a change of texture.
But Drummond reminds us that apple variety is not always the spice of life! Be sure to think about your pie's personality. Whipping up a caramel apple pie? You already have the sugar game covered — no need to sweeten things up further. In this case, Granny Smith might be your best (and only) friend.
Gordon Ramsay suggests caramelizing the apples
With his yelling and famous temper, Gordon Ramsay doesn't exactly exude comfort and warmth. But his apple pie sure does! His simple secret? Make the pie filling with caramelized apples.
Mix together ½ cup sugar, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, and a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg. Next, take 4 large, tart apples — perfect for throwing at anyone who interrupts your baking — and peel and chop them into generous chunks. Toss those apple pieces in the sugar mixture until they're all nicely coated. Ramsay recommends cooking the apples in two batches for the best caramelization. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat, then add half of the apples. Listen for the sizzle, watch for the golden edges, and after about 5 minutes, you'll have caramelized apple pieces perfect for pie. Transfer those apples to a large bowl, add 2 more tablespoons of butter to the pan, and repeat the process with the remaining apples.
Once both batches are done, let them cool before adding them to your pie crust. Ramsay bakes his caramelized apples with a double sweet tart crust in an 8-inch pie pan for 35-40 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the beauties of caramelizing the apples first is that you control the moisture, which means no soggy crust — these apples would be delicious in any crust you choose. The result is an apple pie that's so comforting it could soothe anyone who's faced Ramsay's wrath.
Duff Goldman's almond extract obsession
Duff Goldman shares a simple secret weapon for baking — almond extract. It's used in such small quantities but can make a big difference. If your apple pie filling recipe calls for vanilla extract, you might experiment swapping it for almond extract. But tread carefully. Almond extract packs a more powerful force than vanilla. Use just half the amount you'd usually use with vanilla to avoid overpowering your pie.
Take these delicious mini apple pies as an example. They call for 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Swap that for just ½ teaspoon of almond extract. That'll be more than enough to give your pies a hint of nuttiness without overwhelming the apple and spice flavors. For these mini apple pies or other recipes, you might also try a combo of almond and vanilla extracts for a flavor that's both rich and delightfully balanced.
Let your pie crust in on the fun, too! But again, a little goes a long way. Use it sparingly both to avoid overwhelming the flavor and also because adding too much extra moisture can make your crust tough. Just ½ teaspoon would be plenty to add a subtle almond flavor, which works especially well in butter-based crusts. Go ahead and grab a bottle of almond extract — just be sure to wield that secret weapon wisely.
Zac Young says season the crust
In Zac Young's exclusive interview with Mashed, he had a simple idea for taking your apple pie to the next level: "Think about the crust ... it's a blank canvas." Sure, the filling gets a lot of attention, but why let the crust be boring? It's the first thing your fork hits, after all. Young suggests adding a little zest — literally. Lemon or orange zest can be an easy way to bring out the brightness of those apples.
If you're ready to roll up your sleeves and start experimenting with your crust, remember: moderation is key. Stick to dry ingredients to avoid a culinary faux pas. Wet additions can mess with the moisture balance and turn your beautifully flaky crust into a workout for your jaw. For a flavor combo that works well for an apple pie crust, try pairing a teaspoon of finely chopped rosemary with a teaspoon of finely grated orange zest. Or mix ¼ teaspoon ground anise and seeds from half a vanilla pod into your crust mix. It gives the crust a subtle, sophisticated flavor that pairs beautifully with the apples. For a simple tweak, swap out regular salt for sea salt to subtly brighten your pie's flavor. Whatever you choose to do, just keep Young's words in mind: "Think of the crust as a flavor element and not just a vessel."
Bake cheese into the crust
Some people like to slap a slice of cheddar on top of their apple pie. It tends to be a Northeast and Midwest thing, with roots tracing back to England. There's an old saying, "An apple pie without the cheese is like a kiss without the squeeze." And then there's another saying: "Eww." But whether cheese belongs on top of apple pie is a debate for another day. Today, we're talking about whether cheese belongs in the crust — baked right in. According to Giada De Laurentiis, Michael Symon, and Nancy Fuller, the answer is a resounding yes.
As for what kind of cheese, that might be a loud discussion. De Laurentiis, waving her Italian flag, opts for Parmesan cheese. Not just a sprinkle, but a whole cup of freshly grated Parmesan mixed into the crust, with a little extra on top for good measure. Michael Symon keeps things smooth yet intriguing with a hearty helping of Havarti — 1 ½ cups shredded aged Havarti cheese mixed into the dough. And Nancy Fuller brings us full circle, going for the more common cheddar cheese — a cup's worth of grated extra-sharp white cheddar right into the food processor with the other crust ingredients.
If you're a cheddar cheese believer, why not bake that belief right into the crust? It's a deliciously sneaky way to get even the skeptics to give the historic sweet-savory combination a try. Who knows — you might even turn "Eww" into "Mmm."
Martha Stewart suggests sugar on the crust
We all know it's what's on the inside that counts. But that's not true for apple pie. Looks matter, and Martha Stewart has some easy styling tips to help give your pie that perfect golden-brown crust. Tip one: don't skip the egg wash. This magical mix (just one large egg, lightly beaten) enhances your pie's look and flavor. Using a pastry brush, spread the egg wash over the top crust right before you put the pie in the oven. It's a simple step that helps turn the crust golden brown and adds a subtle sheen that says, "Yes, I am a tasty pie." But the egg wash isn't just for looks. It's also a sticky base for the next step — sugar!
Sprinkle the pie with sugar. Stewart suggests using coarse sanding sugar, which has a superpower: it won't melt, even under high heat. But sanding sugar will caramelize, and that's a good thing. Along with the egg wash, caramelizing also creates that appetizing golden-brown color. Plus, it adds a sugary crunch and an irresistible little sparkle. So, the next time you're making apple pie, don't just bake the crust. Make it shine.
Rachael Ray removes the crust
Can I get away with a store-bought crust? If I make the crust myself, is it better to use butter or shortening? Or maybe both? Too many questions? Forget all of them with Rachael Ray's solution — skip the crust altogether. Ray creates a crustless apple pie that's easy, elegant, and still absolutely delicious — perfect for when you want all the flavor with none of the fuss.
To make this wonderfully fragrant dessert, start by grating or mincing a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger and grating about ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg. Then quarter, core, and slice 3 Golden Delicious apples. Warm up a skillet over medium heat and, once it's ready, melt 3 tablespoons of butter. Add in the ginger and apples, and squeeze in about 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Sauté the mixture for four to five minutes, then sprinkle 3 tablespoons of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and your grated nutmeg. Stir gently and continue cooking for another two minutes. When the apples are tender (and your kitchen smells amazing), spoon them into dessert dishes.
Ray serves this warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. For a final touch of sophistication, she dusts the whipped cream with a delicate pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg. Since you've saved some calories by skipping the crust, you might as well add an extra scoop of ice cream and a few more dollops of whipped cream.
Kardea Brown adds apple cider glaze
Kardea Brown has one of the easiest ways to elevate your apple pie with a two-ingredient apple cider glaze. All you need is a cup of powdered sugar and 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider. Whisk them together, adding the cider a little at a time until you reach the perfect drizzle consistency. And that's it!
Drizzle this over a slightly cooled apple pie for a bakery-quality finish, or serve it alongside each slice so everyone can get just the right amount. It adds an extra layer of apple flavor, a glossy sheen, and a sweet-tart zing that pairs perfectly with the warm, spiced filling. If you're serving apple pie à la mode, pour the glaze right over the ice cream to create a beautiful and tasty effect.
For the most flavorful glaze, stick to pure apple cider rather than apple juice or some cider blend with other ingredients. This glaze is also a great base to play with — add a pinch of cinnamon, a hint of ginger, or a splash of vanilla extract. And don't limit this glaze to pie. Pancakes, pound cakes, pork chops — they're all asking for a helping of apple cider glaze.
Go beyond vanilla ice cream
Alex Guarnaschelli once posted on Facebook that she wanted "hot apple cinnamon pie with a scoop of butter pecan ice cream that is larger than the slice of pie." Who could argue with that? It's a delicious reminder that vanilla ice cream isn't the only option when it comes to apple pie à la mode.
So, if not vanilla, then what? Besides Guarnaschelli's butter pecan dream, many flavors can take your pie to the next level. Emeril Lagasse recommends dulce de leche ice cream with his apple and oatmeal crisp — not exactly an apple pie, but the idea totally applies.
We can also take inspiration from ice cream experts. The internationally-acclaimed Anita Gelato, famous for knowing a thing or two about desserts, celebrates salted caramel ice cream as the ultimate pairing for warm apple pie. The creamy sweetness with a hint of salt perfectly complements the tartness of the apples and the warmth of the spices. Perry's Ice Cream, with over a century of ice cream mastery, lists apple pie with pumpkin pie ice cream as a perfect pairing. If you can't get your hands on Perry's, major grocery stores like Safeway and Trader Joe's carry pumpkin-flavored ice cream seasonally. Or, you could whip up your own no-churn homemade pumpkin ice cream for a festive twist to your apple pie à la mode.
Top with flavored whipped cream
Imagine a classic apple pie transformed from comforting to extraordinary with just a dollop of whipped cream. This is the power of flavored whipped cream. Trisha Yearwood serves cinnamon whipped cream on her skillet apple pie. In a chilled metal bowl, mix 2 cups of chilled whipping cream, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and 4 tablespoons of sugar. Beat for about two to three minutes, until soft peaks form. Just keep an eye out — overwhip, and you're entering sweetened butter territory!
Martha Stewart expands on the cinnamon theme, suggesting an infused whipped cream with warm spices. Stir 8 whole cloves, 2 crushed cinnamon sticks, and 12 black peppercorns into a cup of heavy cream. Cover and refrigerate. The longer it chills, the bolder the flavor — leave it for four to eight hours if you can. After chilling, use a fine-mesh sieve and strain the cream over a bowl (discard the solids). Beat the cream until you have stiff peaks and add sugar to taste.
Emeril Lagasse whips up a caramel pecan cream for his apple pie. Using an electric mixer, whip a cup of whipping cream on high speed. Gradually sprinkle in ⅓ cup sugar. As the cream begins to form, switch to medium speed and drizzle in ½ cup caramel butterscotch ice cream topping. Gently fold in ⅓ cup of finely processed pecans. The cream will softly reduce, turning into a pourable sauce that's perfect for pie. Chill it a bit before serving for optimal flavor and consistency.
Ree Drummond enriches pie with hard sauce
This one might not be for the kids. Ree Drummond, perhaps better known as The Pioneer Woman, dishes up a decadent hard sauce for topping apple pie. It's not called hard sauce because of its texture (it's delightfully soft), or because it's difficult to make (it's quite easy). It's called hard sauce because of a key ingredient — booze!
To make this topping, beat a stick (½ cup) of softened butter until it's fluffy. Drummond advises using butter that's just barely softened, not some squishy version that's been left out all day. Gradually mix in 1½ cup powdered sugar. Now comes the fun part. Add a couple of tablespoons (more or less based on taste) of your favorite liquor — brandy, rum, or whiskey all make fine choices — and beat until well blended.
To serve, spoon the sauce onto warm apple pie. Drummond emphasizes the importance of serving this topping on warm apple pie. With a butter base, hard sauce melts beautifully when sitting on a warm slice. Store leftover sauce in the fridge, but it'll harden up in there, so let it sit out at room temperature for a couple of hours before serving it again. When it's ready, it should be soft and smooth — a boozy, buttery sauce that's like a party on your pie.
Guy Fieri combines apple pie with hot dogs
When it comes to unique ideas, Guy Fieri takes the cake. Or, in this case, the pie — and combines it with a hot dog. Imagine a hot dog baked snugly into a rectangular pie pocket, stuffed with apple pie filling (Fieri says canned is fine), smoky bacon jam, and sprinkled with pie spices and sugar. Fieri drizzles this culinary creation with a sauce that's half apple pie filling and half yellow mustard. Top it off with crumbled bacon, and voilà, you have the Apple Pie Hot Dog. Not exactly your grandmother's apple pie.
The only way to truly grasp this bold blend of sweet and savory is to take the plunge and try it. Check out Guy Fieri's Apple Pie Hot Dog recipe in mini pie form. These bite-sized versions swap the whole hot dog for chopped-up pieces, baked into adorable little round pies with a charming lattice top. Are they as delicious as they look? There's only one way to find out!