Seriously Underrated Buffet Items You Need To Try

Though there may be some recent signs suggesting that restaurant industry powerhouse, Pizza Hut, might be struggling to stay in business, for now at least, the company is holding down the fort. With well over 6,000 locations in the United States alone, Pizza Hut's presence remains incredibly far-reaching. Though the majority of the company's modern storefronts have done away with the classic buffet dining style associated with the chain, there are a few Pizza Huts left still clinging to the self-serve style.

And if you happen to stumble into a store where you can still scoop up a slice, sandwich, or salad of your choice off of the bar, make sure you grab a hefty portion of this next entree on our list. Pizza Hut's Chicken Alfredo Pasta is creamy, cheesy, oven-baked perfection, according to eaters. "I LOVE it [...] they make the chicken Alfredo, then cover it with like a pound of mozzarella, then bake it — so it is super rich," says a user on Reddit discussing the dish. "I always order a couple extra slices of plain garlic bread for mine, and eat it by scooping the pasta onto the bread." If that's not enough to incite a craving within you, we don't know what will. And there's good news as far as availability goes: even if your local Pizza Hut doesn't have the classic buffet service, you can still place an order for this one via delivery or takeout.