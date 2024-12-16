Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With An Unexpected Bread Swap
If you're looking for new ways to upgrade your basic grilled cheese sandwich, try swapping your bread out for something non-traditional like the English muffin. From the assertive flavors of sharp cheddar and gouda to milder options like Swiss and mozzarella, these small, fluffy rounds offer a delicate, tangy flavor (reminiscent of sourdough) that perfectly complements many cheeses. Far more versatile than most people give it credit for, the English muffin deserves to be more than just a breakfast staple. It's time to introduce these muffins into your grilled cheese rotation.
Beyond flavor, the texture of English muffins is what truly sets them apart. The characteristic nooks and crannies throughout the bread are a result of wet dough that traps air released by the yeast. Just as these pockets are great for soaking up butter and jam, they are perfect for holding melted cheese. This feature makes it easier to add a bit more cheese than usual, plus the shell-like exterior acts as a capsule, keeping the cheese securely inside and preventing it from oozing out.
English muffins make the perfect grilled cheese for any occasion
For those looking to add more flavor, English muffins offer a solid foundation for expert-approved grilled cheese add-ons like herbs and veggies. For example, a slice of tomato — perfectly shaped for the circular bread — adds a burst of freshness. Pesto brings herbaceous flavor to grilled cheese and balances the creaminess of the cheese. Savory ingredients such as grilled onions and bacon can make the sandwich richer. Whether you keep it simple or add a few extra layers, English muffins complement a wide range of toppings.
Making an English muffin grilled cheese is easy. Simply spread a light layer of butter or mayo on either side of the sandwich and cook it in a pan until the muffin is toasty and crisp. Covering the sandwich with a pot lid helps trap heat, ensuring the cheese melts fully. The small size of an English muffin grilled cheese only adds to its versatility. It's ideal for pairing with a warm bowl of soup or a salad. However, it's also just the right portion for a quick snack on its own, and the muffin's hard crust makes for a mess-free option that's ideal for on-the-go.