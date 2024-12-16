Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With An Unexpected Bread Swap

If you're looking for new ways to upgrade your basic grilled cheese sandwich, try swapping your bread out for something non-traditional like the English muffin. From the assertive flavors of sharp cheddar and gouda to milder options like Swiss and mozzarella, these small, fluffy rounds offer a delicate, tangy flavor (reminiscent of sourdough) that perfectly complements many cheeses. Far more versatile than most people give it credit for, the English muffin deserves to be more than just a breakfast staple. It's time to introduce these muffins into your grilled cheese rotation.

Beyond flavor, the texture of English muffins is what truly sets them apart. The characteristic nooks and crannies throughout the bread are a result of wet dough that traps air released by the yeast. Just as these pockets are great for soaking up butter and jam, they are perfect for holding melted cheese. This feature makes it easier to add a bit more cheese than usual, plus the shell-like exterior acts as a capsule, keeping the cheese securely inside and preventing it from oozing out.