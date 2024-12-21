Aldi Finds You Need To Give Your Kitchen A New Year's Makeover
The start of a brand-spanking-new year brings optimism and renewed energy for goal-setting — and for most of us kitchen kings and queens, an urge to makeover one of our favorite spots in the house. If you're ready to give your kitchen a fresh start in 2025, discount grocer and cult-fave Aldi has you covered with a handful of Aldi Finds that are functional, stylish, and affordable. Whether you're looking for must-have items to buy at Aldi on your first trip or you're already an Aisle of Shame regular, something on this list could fit the bill.
With everything you need for a coffee station upgrade, a smoother meal prep routine, or boosted kitchen organizational skills, these picks will inspire a New Year's kitchen refresh without breaking the bank. From handy kitchen gadgets to chic hosting essentials, Aldi's January Finds will revamp your space and get your 2025 off on the right foot.
Ambiano Electric Glass Kettle
This Ambiano electric kettle has a glass body that lets you see when the water is bubbling, and blue and black color options will match most kitchen decor. With a price tag of just $18.99 and a 1.7-liter capacity, the device can be used for more than tea and coffee. The quick hot water it provides could serve various purposes — from instant oatmeal to prepping pasta. This kettle will hit Aldi stores on January 1.
Crofton Multi-Function Food Chopper
Chop, dice, and prep like a pro with this Crofton food chopper for $9.99. It's meant to simplify meal prep for various dishes, such as soups, salads, salsas, and more. If you're tired of cutting everything by hand, you can snag one in either gray or blue as soon as they hit shelves on January 15.
Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tiered Tray
If you don't already have a coffee nook, 2025 could be the year to establish one in your kitchen, starting with this Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tiered Tray. It will be available on January 1 in square white-washed wood or round white wood. It helps organize mugs, coffee pods, sweeteners, and other items you might need for your daily cuppa while adding a touch of farmhouse charm. It will cost $12.99.
Ambiano Handheld Frother or Frothing Pitcher
Whether you think oat or almond milk froths better for coffee, or you prefer to stick to the traditional cow stuff, consider using a $7.99 Ambiano handheld frother (available in white, blue, or black) to get the job done. Coming to Aldi on January 1, the set could assist coffee fiends with crafting barista-quality lattes, cappuccinos, or even matcha drinks right in their home kitchen.
Crofton Ceramic Noodle Bowl
Ramen regulars rejoice — this Crofton ceramic noodle bowl comes in textured white, blue, or green and could have you slurping in style for just $4.99 each. The design makes them as decorative as they are functional, adding effortless flair to your pho or copycat Panera chicken noodle soup. You can pick one up from Aldi starting on January 22.
Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tray Objects
If you decide to go ahead and add a coffee station to your kitchen in 2025, these Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tray Objects cost $4.99 and are perfect for sprucing up the space. They come in four variations starting January 1: Rise Shine, Pour Sugar On Me, Coffee Love, and Coffee Bar. From a mini coffee cup and coffee bean gnome to a tiny plant and coffee car, these accents could add some visual interest to your coffee setup.
Ambiano Vacuum Food Sealer
Reduce food waste in 2025 with an easy way to vacuum seal your food. This $19.99 Ambiano Vacuum Food Sealer could extend the shelf life of veggies, meat, and more. Also, for anyone who has wanted to try their hand at sous vide cooking, this can get you started without buying any bulky, expensive gadgets. It will show up on Aldi shelves starting on January 29.
Crofton 14in Stir Fry Wok
One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when making stir-fry is not using the right pan. Rectify that in 2025 with a Crofton 14-inch stir-fry wok, which is designed specifically for tossing veggies, proteins, and noodles with ease. Available from January 22 for $12.99, it can be added to your kitchen collection for quick weeknight dinners or exploring new Asian-inspired dishes.
Readerlink Influencer Cookbook
Social media stars are the new who's who in the culinary world, with TikTok and Instagram food-fluencers racking up followers left and right. So it only makes sense that Aldi is rolling out three new influencer cookbooks for $16.99 each from January 15. The selection includes "An Unapologetic Cookbook," featuring Joshua Weissman; "Spend With Pennies Everyday Comfort," and "Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes From the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis.
Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker
A rotating Belgian waffle maker could help achieve even cooking. Aldi will be carrying this one by Ambiano (available in blue or black) starting January 15 for $19.99. It's convenient for weekend brunches or breakfast-for-dinner nights — just top your waffle with your favorite ingredients and dig in.
Crofton Glass French Press
If you don't feel like cleaning your gross and overused French press, it may just be time for a new one in 2025. The Crofton glass French press, available at Aldi on January 1, might just do the trick. It comes in green, blue, or black for $7.99. It's a great find for the Java-obsessed.
Kirkton House Glass Coffee Candle
What could be better for a coffee-lover than a coffee-themed candle to add cozy vibes to your morning brewing session? This $5.99 Kirkton House Glass Coffee Candle comes in Vanilla Affogato, Milk Chocolate Mocha, or Dirty Chai Latte to match your favorite cup of joe. Find it on Aldi shelves starting January 1.
Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker
People who host frequently may want to get their hands on the Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker for $34.99. It may make serving dips, soups, mains, or sides simultaneously super easy. Make sure you read our guide on the right way to use your slow cooker to pull off your meal without a hitch. This item will show up in the Aldi Finds section starting January 29.
Crofton Divided Serving Tray
For anyone looking for ways to glam up their New Year's Eve party, the divided serving tray from Crofton is designed to keep snacks and appetizers separate. Plus the individual pieces can be removed and used as little plates if that's the vibe. They come in either a square or round shape and will be available on January 29 for $12.99.
Kirkton House Wine Rack
Wine lovers who like to keep their favorites on display can organize their bottles with a Kirkton House wine rack for $12.99. Available beginning on January 29, it comes in either silver or black. It has a minimalist design that stores seven bottles (nine if you stack two additional ones on top) and is easy to clean.