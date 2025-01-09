Signs Kona Grill Is Struggling To Stay In Business

No restaurant is guaranteed an easy ride in a sea of fast-casual options, and though Kona Grill keeps chugging along, the troubled chain is starting to exhibit indicators that not all is well behind the curtain. It's not a huge surprise, considering the company's considerable issues in recent years, including a bankruptcy and subsequent purchase by a more solvent organization.

While that lifeline was thrown out to buoy the eatery and reestablish a more preferred place in the dining pecking order, it hasn't proven to be the simple salvation that leadership may have expected. Unfortunately, the big brains behind the revamp haven't seen the hearty uptick in sales that would signify Kona is on steady ground just yet.

Even if you're not a frequent Kona Grill customer, an examination of the state of things for this modest collection of upscale dining rooms shows cracks forming. It isn't wrong to wonder if the enterprise ever truly recovered from its 2019 change of hands, or if the best-laid plans of CEOs and chefs have continued to go awry all along the way. Whether it's a drastic reduction in the number of locations around the country or a strategic introduction of new models, programs, and items designed to pique consumer curiosity, there are certain signals being given by Kona that the struggle to sustain is real — and ongoing. Will it be one of the restaurant chains closing in 2025 or will it be a struggling chain restaurant that makes a comeback?

