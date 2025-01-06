Can You Buy Black Vodka In The US?
From citrusy Palomas to refreshing Aperol spritzes, there are plenty of cocktails that can replace your usual vodka soda. You can also tweak vodka-based cocktails of every description by selecting an uncommonly colored liquor to serve as your base. Much as the name implies, black vodka features ingredients that change the spirit's typically clear appearance to a striking shade of black. Black vodka achieves its deep, dark color in a few ways, including the use of black catechu extract (as in Blavod black vodka). Other brands may use food coloring or activated charcoal to create the distinctive look of the liquor.
There are several brands of black vodka available in the U.S. In addition to Blavod, brands such as Hounds and Vibe can also be procured in the States. However, the expanded selection of black vodka is a relatively recent occurrence. Thanks to laxer restrictions, American drinkers are finally free to discover the joys of black vodka. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms revised regulations stating that all vodka must lack a distinct smell, taste, character, or color in 2020, allowing for new ingredients to be added. Per the ATF, the update was prompted by changing consumer tastes.
How to incorporate black vodka into your home bar
We've previously shared our list of the best vodka flavors that aren't gross, which features additions like strawberry, ginger, and pomegranate. While black varieties also have added ingredients, they usually hew pretty closely to the signature flavor of vodka. With Blavod, the botanical extract black catechu adds a somewhat herbaceous flavor to the drink, and the liquor features a licorice flavor plus a mild bite of white pepper.
You can incorporate Blavod and other types of black vodka into virtually any vodka-based concoction. For example, you can use black vodka to make a true black martini, as opposed to adding ingredients like blue curaçao and deep purple-hued Chambord to create a darkly colored drink. You can also use the liquor as a float in other drinks by adding it to the top of cocktails for an aesthetically pleasing look. (Consider that the tequila sunrise and other striped layered cocktails are having a moment.)