12 Ingredients Everyone Will Be Cooking With In 2025

Food fads come and go. There are already food trends from the past decade we've forgotten about – like when kale was in everything or when we were all eating rainbow bagels. But even if they aren't around forever, it can be fun to keep up with the latest trends in food and cooking. We've done our research to predict the ingredients everyone will be cooking with in 2025.

Some of these — like gochujang and hot honey — have been increasing in popularity for some time and are about to become mainstream. Others are fancier versions of things you might have already been using, like high-end olive oil and jarred beans over canned. But, wherever these ingredient trends are coming from, prepare to see them everywhere in 2025 — including in your own kitchen.

Although we can't know for sure which ingredients will end up being the stars of the year and which will fade into obscurity, we can make some educated assumptions. We've looked at trends in sales, in supermarkets, and the food service industry, as well as examining ingredients that have been on the rise but haven't yet gone viral. These are the foods we think people will be cooking with this year.

