Review: KFC's New Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl Brings The Spice For A Low Price

At the start of 2025, KFC introduced a fresh lineup of chicken-nugget bowls to its menu, all at a $5 price point. The selection includes a brand-new Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl, along with a few tried-and-true favorites.

Of course, the Famous Bowl is already a popular item at KFC, combining the chain's signature chicken nuggets with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a three-cheese blend. While the Famous Bowl is the only bowl-based entree available year-round, KFC has offered a few limited-time spin-offs in recent years, like Mac & Cheese Bowls and the KFC Smash'd Potato Bowls. This limited-time January 2025 bowl lineup is the chain's most extensive riff on the bowl concept yet, bringing back the Mac & Cheese Bowl and allowing customers to add Nashville hot sauce or an online-exclusive Korean BBQ sauce to that, or to the classic Famous Bowl.

Alongside those updates to established items is the novel Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl. It retains the same style of nuggets that are in the Famous Bowl, but, among other alterations, uses fries rather than mashed potatoes as its base. I tried the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl myself, and even compared it to a couple other KFC bowls to get a better sense of what makes it unique. The following is a detailed rundown of what to expect from the Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl, in addition to my review of the item after picking one up from my local KFC.

