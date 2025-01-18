Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Ranch Dressing

It's no secret: everybody loves ranch. But sometimes, homemade versions just don't live up to your restaurant favorites. Whether your favorite ranch is from a bougie local independent restaurant or a chain diner, when you recreate it at home, it might not be the same as you expected. Don't worry, though — you're not alone. There are all kinds of common mistakes people make with homemade ranch dressing.

Although it seems simple — creamy and packed with herbs — there's a lot of nuance that goes into the perfect ranch. Some folks neglect the Holy Trinity of creamy ingredients: buttermilk, sour cream, and mayo, leaving out the buttermilk or sour cream. Others don't make it tangy enough, not realizing it might benefit from some extra acidic ingredients. All these missteps and more can lead to a disappointing ranch dressing.

There's also the issue of preference. Certain ingredients might make a technically better ranch dressing, but it doesn't mean you're going to prefer them. If your favorite version is made with a powdered mix, fresh ingredients might not taste quite right. Still, once you know where everyone goes wrong with this classic dressing, you can learn how to fix or avoid these errors. And you might just make the best ranch of your life while you're at it.

