15 Best Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Buy At Aldi
No matter your relationship status, Valentine's Day offers the opportunity to express love and affection to those closest to you, including yourself. Whether you're planning a romantic night for two or have an all-out solo pampering session scheduled, Aldi has lots of fun products to make the holiday truly special. Love and romance arrived early in the form of January Aldi Finds like heart-shaped Mama Cozzi's pizzas, adorable Choceur chocolate bites, and more. Rest assured there are even more romantic products in store for Valentine's Day, including a variety of sweet treats, holiday-themed attire, and candles to set the perfect mood.
Bear in mind that some of these items fall into the category of Aldi Finds, which means they're only available for a limited time and in limited quantities. However, other goods on this list can usually be found in Aldi stores throughout the year, depending on quantities in your location. Either way, Aldi is the place for shoppers seeking unique Valentine's Day gifts that are as affordable as they are appealing.
Choceur Heart Box
When you're struggling to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your beloved, you can't go wrong with a simple heart-shaped box of premium chocolates, especially when it comes from a beloved Aldi brand like Choceur. This festive chocolate assortment costs $4.49, which is a small price to pay for such a delectable treat. And no gift wrap is required thanks to the gorgeously designed box. Shoppers can purchase this Choceur Valentine's Day chocolate assortment starting January 8.
Kirkton House Valentine's Day Plush Throw
When cuddling with your favorite person, this Kirkton House Valentine's Day Plush Throw offers a comfy and stylish way to keep warm on chilly winter nights. Available in designs like floral, smiley faces, hearts, and XOXO, this $7.99 throw blank is both practical and aesthetically appealing. It's also versatile, as it will look great in a living room, bedroom, or even a dorm. Valentine's-themed throw blankets hit Aldi shelves on January 1.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones
What if you could combine the romance of roses with a delectable sweet treat? With Sundae Shoppe's Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones, you no longer have to wonder, as these delightful frozen desserts are bound to taste as good as they look. Each box contains four cones and retails for just $3.99, and shoppers can find these one-of-a-kind desserts at Aldi starting January 29. And if you think these look familiar, you're correct — this isn't the first time Aldi has sold rose cones to its devoted customers.
Heart to Tail Valentine's Day Dog Toy
Aldi is proving that Valentine's Day is an interspecies occasion with its wide selection of holiday-themed dog toys. In addition to this Heart to Tail Valentine's Day Dog Toy, pet parents can choose from plenty of other adorable options, including soft and cuddly plushes in the form of coffee mugs, PB&J sandwiches, bears, and bones, as well as a chocolate strawberries rope toy. At $3.99, these toys are an affordable way to let your favorite furry friend know how much you cherish them. Shoppers can find this selection at Aldi starting January 8.
Specially Selected Uco Valley Malbec
No Valentine's Day celebration would be complete without wine, and Aldi offers a variety of affordable vinos that match the quality of better known brands. The award-winning Specially Selected Uco Valley Malbec is typically available at the chain all year round, and the ripe, fruity taste of this wine is ideal with hearty foods like steak and pasta. As for where Aldi actually sources its wine, the chain apparently partners with over 50 wineries and suppliers located around the world to bring customers quality selections that won't break the bank.
Moser Roth Chocolate Bars
Aldi's private-label brands are known for rivaling the quality of name-brand goods at a much lower price, and Moser Roth Chocolate Bars are no exception. Available in flavors like Mint, Orange & Almond, and Chili, these candy bars are a mainstay at the chain, so you can decadently treat your sweet tooth whenever the mood strikes. If you need further convincing, consider that in our ranking of Aldi chocolate, the Moser Roth Dark Orange Almond bar took second place.
Kirkton House Heart Shaped Candle
Setting a romantic mood at home has never been easier than with this Kirkton House Heart Shaped Candle, which debuts at Aldi on January 15. Available in two varieties, Pink Roses Bubbles and The Valentino, this candle makes a wonderful gift for the person who sparks a flame in your heart. At $19.99, Aldi's Valentine's-themed candle is a bit more expensive than some customers might expect, but for many, the cost will be worth it considering the many hours of joy this candle will bring.
Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc
Fans of white wine are sure to love the Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc, another award-winning selection straight from Aldi's expansive wine cellar. If chicken or fish is on your Valentine's Day menu, rest assured that this wine is an ideal pairing option. From the fruit-forward flavor to the heady citrus aroma, Aldi's year-round sauvignon blanc is an excellent choice for a special occasion or for when you just want something light and refreshing to accompany dinner.
Visage Valentine's Spa Set
If you want to treat yourself to an at-home spa session on Valentine's Day, Aldi has you covered with its Visage Valentine's Spa Set. For $4.99, shoppers can snag a headband and two wristbands in styles like Bow Red, Love You, Cherries, and Candy Hearts. While Aldi's spa set makes a perfect gift for a romantic holiday, it will also make a nice addition to your other skincare accessories. This adorable product will be hitting store shelves on January 15.
Lily and Dan Children's Valentine's Day Dress Set
Want your child to look cute as a button on Valentine's Day? For just $12.99, parents can purchase this darling Lily and Dan Children's Valentine's Day Dress Set, which is available in designs like black hearts, pink hearts, and red hearts. The set includes a cute top with a frilly skirt attached, as well as a pair of matching stretchy pants to ensure your child is comfortable in their Valentine's Day finery. This dress set arrives at Aldi on January 15.
Choceur Almonds
Pairing the crunch of almonds with the sweet appeal of chocolate, Choceur Almonds should have a permanent place in your hoard of Aldi snacks. Shoppers can choose from Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel or Dark Chocolate Coconut without delay, as this tempting treat is a staple of Aldi's snack selection. While it may lack the fancy packaging of traditional Valentine's Day chocolates, you can't miss when you add these lovely almonds to a Valentine's Day-themed charcuterie board.
Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rosé
The differences between rosé and white wine lie in the type of grapes used for each, as well as the process of converting those grapes into wine. There are also sparkling wines, which are carbonated to create plenty of fizzy bubbles. Aldi's Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rosé hits all the right notes where sparkling wine is concerned, and the light, fruity flavor makes a gorgeous accompaniment for desserts and other sweets. You can enjoy this wine all year long, but it's a great selection for Valentine's Day celebrations.
Serra Ladies 3pc Satin Sleep Set
A good night's sleep is practically guaranteed in this comfy Serra Ladies 3pc Satin Sleep Set, which offers comfort along with a cute and flirty vibe. Retailing for $14.99 per set, Aldi shoppers can choose from fun colors like red, purple, blue, and black. Nighttime attire this adorable is likely to go fast, so head to Aldi early on January 22 if you want to get your hands on this unique sleepwear.
Moser Roth Luxurious European Chocolate Truffles
They say you eat with your eyes first, and Moser Roth Luxurious European Chocolate Truffles are definitely a joy to behold in the looks department. These delightful German chocolates come in many appealing varieties, and shoppers can find them at Aldi all year long (provided that supplies haven't run out at your nearest location). While not necessarily branded for the holiday, your beloved isn't likely to hold that against you once they feast their eyes on these exquisite treats.
Kirkton House Galentine's Candle
You don't need a sweetie in the traditional sense to enjoy Valentine's Day, especially when you have this Kirkton House Galentine's Candle to keep your heart aflame. On sale January 22, this tongue-in-cheek candle comes in tempting scents like Fresh Freesia, Sweet Peony Vanilla, Golden Peaches, and Lavender Marshmallow. For only $3.99, your home can be awash in the lovely aroma of a Galentine's Day done right.