A soft sponge with a gooey molten center, chocolate lava cake might be a throwback to the '90s but it's one we want to stick around. At its best, it has a perfectly melty middle and is as rich and extravagant as you want from a showstopper dessert. But it's easy to make errors with chocolate lava cake that make it disappointing. Rather than an oozing center, you can be left with one that has no movement and is basically just sponge cake. Or, maybe you go to turn out your cake only to find it stuck in the mold.

All these issues and more are common with chocolate lava cake, so don't let it dishearten you. As a food writer with professional baking experience, I know my way around a melting middle. However, I wanted to get more tips and advice, so I interviewed four baking experts to learn their best-kept molten cake secrets.

Armed with their knowledge, we're about to look into the mistakes everyone makes with chocolate lava cake. From getting that perfect flowing center to making sure the taste is on point, there's lots to learn from our experts. So, next time you attempt a lava cake, you can expect more consistent results. However, it's still the kind of dessert that can take some trial and error to get right.

