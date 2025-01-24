Margherita Chicken Skewers Recipe

Anyone who knows their way around a pizza surely knows the Margherita. It is, in many ways, the prototypical pizza (as well as the inspiration for these skewers). With a thin crust topped simply with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil leaves, it is Italian cooking at its finest, displaying the reserve that is such an integral part of the cuisine. But how did this now world-renowned pizza come by that name?

As it turns out, the Margherita pizza was actually named after a queen. In the late 19th century, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples, where they dined on the local delicacies, which in this case included pizza. Rafaelle Esposito, a famous pizza chef at the time, prepared several pizzas for the royals (and delivered them, in what may be the first-ever pizza delivery). One was a stand-out favorite: the Margherita. Bearing the name of the queen as well as the colors of the Italian flag (green, white, and red), it was bound to be a hit.

Now, as with many food origin stories, some of this may be a bit embellished. Pizzas featuring those same ingredients have been recorded since at least the 1830s. But regardless of the veracity of the origin story, the name and the popularity of Margherita pizza have certainly stood the test of time.

