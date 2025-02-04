Red Lobster Vs Bonefish Grill: Who Has Better Shrimp?

Midway through 2024, Red Lobster closed dozens of locations at once after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While its Endless Shrimp deal didn't single-handedly bankrupt Red Lobster, an all-you-can-eat option at a relatively low price point was all but confirmed to be a contributing factor. Ultimately, Red Lobster survived its troubles and even introduced a revamped version of Endless Shrimp called Shrimp Your Way. Portions are no longer endless, but customers can order two, three, or four kinds of shrimp with a side at value-oriented price points.

Of course, Red Lobster isn't the only chain restaurant known for its shrimp. The mold-breaking sit-down seafood chain Bonefish Grill is one of Red Lobster's closest competitors, anchored by a signature Asian fusion dish called Bang Bang Shrimp. In order to find out who does shrimp better, I picked up four kinds of shrimp from Red Lobster and three varieties of shrimp on the menu at Bonefish Grill, pitting them against one another in a head-to-head showdown. I compared the shrimp from each chain in nine categories before crowning both the best of all seven shrimp dishes I ate as well as the superior shrimp chain overall. Here's everything I found out about Red Lobster and Bonefish Grill's distinct approaches to shrimp.

