The Bartlett pear, a plump, yellow-green beauty with a distinct bell shape, is known for its juicy bite and floral aroma. Originally discovered in 1765 by John Stair in England and known as Stair's Pear, the Bartlett was later renamed the Williams' Bon Chrétien ("Williams' good Christian") after being popularized by a nurseryman named Williams. In 1799, trees were imported to the United States and planted in Massachusetts, where farmer Enoch Bartlett unknowingly propagated them under his own name. By the time their European origin was identified in 1828, the name "Bartlett" had already taken hold in the U.S.

Advertisement

Bartlett pears thrive in regions with temperate climates, particularly in the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. In the U.S., California, Oregon, and Washington dominate pear production, with their combination of cool winters and warm, dry summers providing the ideal conditions for Bartlett trees to flourish. Yet, despite their popularity in the West, Bartlett pears are rare in Asia. The Asian palate tends to favor the thousands of pear varieties grown throughout the continent, such as Hosui, Shinseiki, and Nijisseiki, which have a crisper texture akin to apples. These round, sweet pears are prized for their refreshing crunch and milder qualities.