9 Olive Garden Dishes You May Never See On The Menu Again

After more than 40 years of serving hungry customers, Olive Garden has seen its share of menu items come and go. Some creations may seem like winners right off the bat but lose the interest of the public over time, while others may sound like a good idea on the drawing board or in the test kitchen but fail miserably when they make it to market. Even if its one of your favorite feasts that doesn't make the cut, discontinued items at Olive Garden happen all the time. It's the decision-making process of what goes and what stays that may stand as one of the most shady things about the Olive Garden menu for diners who want their beloved dishes to live on forever.

Though some dishes may reappear years later as limited edition re-releases or even reestablished with a spot on the permanent lineup, there have inevitably been discontinued Olive Garden items that aren't likely to show up on the scene again. Maybe some of the permanent removals are signs that Olive Garden is struggling, or maybe there are so many new prospects that the chain doesn't have room to bring back every fan favorite the public clamors for. But which selections that are destined for the eternal dustbin no matter how much you might hold out hope for their resurrection? Here's a collection of Olive Garden inventions that found their way off the menu and might never find their way back.

