3-Ingredient Alaskan Duck Fart Shot Recipe
Taking a shot of booze with a group of friends is an undeniably fun experience — as well as a good way to kickstart a party. But not all shots are created equal. Sure, you can always slam a couple ounces of whiskey, but that doesn't always go down smoothly. Tequila is fun, with the ritual of salt and lime, but the liquor itself can still be a little rough. When you want a shot that both looks visually stunning and goes down super easy, reach for an Alaskan duck fart.
Now, the name of the drink conjures images that certainly aren't delicious, but we suggest you just let those pictures pass you right by and focus instead on what actually goes in this shot. With layers of coffee liqueur, cream liqueur, and Canadian whiskey, this shot is sweet and velvety smooth, while also packing a bit of a punch. For folks that don't like shooting whiskey, worry not, as the liqueurs balance it out into a shot that tastes a bit like a tiny Irish coffee.
Unfortunately, the origin of the Alaskan duck fart is a little bit murky. We know that the shot was first created at a bar called the Peanut Farm in Anchorage, Alaska, but we don't know how it came by that particular moniker. Regardless of how it came to be known as such, the Alaskan duck fart is a shot memorable both for its delicious balance of flavor and its peculiar name.
Gather the Alaskan Duck Fart ingredients
The only ingredients you need for this recipe are chilled coffee liqueur, cream liqueur, and Canadian whiskey. Once you have your three liquors together, all you have left to do is pour.
Step 1: Start with the coffee liqueur
Carefully pour the coffee liqueur into the bottom of a tall, 2-ounce shot glass.
Step 2: Layer on the cream liqueur
Slowly pour the cream liqueur into the shot glass, layering it on top of the coffee liqueur. You may wish to pour the cream liqueur over a spoon to help with layering.
Step 3: Finish with whiskey
Very carefully, pour in the top layer of whiskey over a spoon. You may wish to put the whiskey in a squeeze bottle to better control the flow. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|130
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|10.9 g
|Sodium
|2.4 mg
|Protein
|0.0 g
What are some tricks to pouring perfectly-layered shots?
Layered drinks, while stunning to look at, can be difficult to pull off. Stacking three different liquids on top of each other while maintaining clean divisions between them requires a little bit of skill and a little bit of science. But worry not, intrepid mixologist, here are some expert tips for layering shots.
The most important part of the equation is layering your ingredients in order of density. The densest liquid will always sink to the bottom, so you should begin with that and work your way toward the least dense. You can determine all of this for yourself with the right scientific tools (like a graduated cylinder and hydrometer), but, for the sake of this recipe, just follow our lead.
The next bit of advice is to chill all of your liquors to the same temperature (just toss them all in the refrigerator). Not only does this make the shot tastier, it also increases the density of the components, helping you pour cleaner layers. You will also want something to slow the liquid when pouring. By placing a spoon just above the surface of the liquid in the shot glass, and pouring the liquor onto the spoon, you slow the liquid coming in and spread it out over a larger area, both of which help reduce disturbance.
Finally, the vessel from which you pour makes a huge difference. It's difficult to control the rate of flow when pouring straight from the bottle. Using a measuring spoon gives more control. For even better control, transfer the liquors to squeeze bottles.
How can I customize this Alaskan duck fart shot?
With a name like Alaskan duck fart, this shot is literally begging to be customized (and, in turn, renamed). Layered shots are made to be customized — particularly because you should only have them at home (they're a serious red flag for bartenders).
The Alaskan duck fart is very similar to the classic layered shot, the B-52. A B-52 consists of layers of coffee liqueur, cream liqueur, and Grand Marnier (an orange cognac). The duck fart, of course, replaces that cognac with Canadian whiskey. So, why not try your favorite liquor on top? Top it with an oaky bourbon and you might have yourself a wood duck fart (named after the colorful fowl). Coffee and mezcal go together nicely, so pour that over the top instead to make yourself a pedo de pato which, er, translates to "duck fart" from Spanish. Okay, we haven't gotten away from the name, but at least we've got some new flavors at play.
You can also substitute the liqueurs, though you might need to do a bit of experimentation to ensure the densities are right for layering. Replacing the cream liqueur with a flavored variety, like a chocolate cream liqueur or Rumchata (horchata-flavored cream liqueur) would yield a deliciously different shot.