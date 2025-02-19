3-Ingredient Alaskan Duck Fart Shot Recipe

Taking a shot of booze with a group of friends is an undeniably fun experience — as well as a good way to kickstart a party. But not all shots are created equal. Sure, you can always slam a couple ounces of whiskey, but that doesn't always go down smoothly. Tequila is fun, with the ritual of salt and lime, but the liquor itself can still be a little rough. When you want a shot that both looks visually stunning and goes down super easy, reach for an Alaskan duck fart.

Now, the name of the drink conjures images that certainly aren't delicious, but we suggest you just let those pictures pass you right by and focus instead on what actually goes in this shot. With layers of coffee liqueur, cream liqueur, and Canadian whiskey, this shot is sweet and velvety smooth, while also packing a bit of a punch. For folks that don't like shooting whiskey, worry not, as the liqueurs balance it out into a shot that tastes a bit like a tiny Irish coffee.

Unfortunately, the origin of the Alaskan duck fart is a little bit murky. We know that the shot was first created at a bar called the Peanut Farm in Anchorage, Alaska, but we don't know how it came by that particular moniker. Regardless of how it came to be known as such, the Alaskan duck fart is a shot memorable both for its delicious balance of flavor and its peculiar name.

