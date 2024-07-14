Expert Tips For Making Your Layered Cocktail Dreams Come True

The one thing that you won't see in most layered cocktails is any non-liquid component, unless, of course, it's a boozy boba drink with pearls on the bottom. Your more standard kind of layered cocktail, however, is strictly sans solids, and Tiffanie Barriere tells us there's a good reason for this. For one thing, these cocktails usually don't contain any ice cubes. She explains, "Ice can cause the layers to blend prematurely, especially as it melts."

As for any kind of solid garnishes on top of the drinks, Barriere feels that they are best kept to the bare minimum (or omitted altogether) since this "keep[s] the focus on the beautiful layers." Of course, that's all subject to change if you're doing it for the 'gram or the 'Tok or whatever other social media site just popped up overnight. In that instance, she says, "A carefully placed garnish can enhance the visual appeal and ... create a visual for social media or certain photoshoots." If you must use a garnish, whether it be to make the cocktail more photogenic or enhance the flavor, Barriere feels that herbs are your best bet for something that won't break up the layers. If you use a light hand, though, it's possible that a dusting of shaved chocolate won't compromise the integrity of your B-52, nor will an orange slice on the rim of the glass disrupt your rainbow cocktail to any extent.