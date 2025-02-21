Buffalo Chicken Meatballs With Homemade Ranch Recipe
It's easy to understand why Buffalo chicken wings are such a popular dish amongst restaurant diners, takeout lovers, and home cooks alike. The bold, tangy heat of Buffalo sauce and satisfying, savory taste of chicken is a winning combination, and today, we're reimagining that pairing in the form of tender, bite-sized meatballs. Flavorful and fuss-free, these Buffalo chicken meatballs with homemade ranch are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and they're perfect for meal prepping, sharing as part of a wider spread, or serving with pasta for a quick weeknight dinner.
To ensure they're bursting with flavor, the juicy, oven-baked chicken meatballs get tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce and paired with a creamy, herb-packed ranch that's, in our opinion, far better than anything store-bought. The meatballs require a selection of simple, fresh ingredients like ground chicken, breadcrumbs, grated onion, and just the right amount of spice. There's even carrot in there, which adds a subtle sweetness and moisture to the meat mixture. And, let's not forget that homemade ranch — a cool, tangy blend of sour cream, buttermilk, and mayo, brightened up with fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon. It's the perfect dip to complement the spice of the meatballs.
Gather the ingredients for these Buffalo chicken meatballs with homemade ranch
To make these Buffalo chicken meatballs, you'll need ground chicken, breadcrumbs, egg, grated onion, grated carrot, minced garlic, Buffalo sauce (you can make your own, but store-bought works just fine), salt, and black pepper. Then, for the ranch sauce, grab some sour cream, buttermilk, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon juice, finely chopped fresh parsley and chives, and salt. Feel free to reserve some extra chopped chives for garnishing, too.
Step 1: Add ranch ingredients to bowl
Add all ranch ingredients to a large bowl.
Step 2: Mix
Mix well to combine and place in the fridge to chill while you prepare the meatballs.
Step 3: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 4: Prepare baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 5: Add meatball ingredients to bowl
Add the ground chicken, breadcrumbs, egg, grated onion, grated carrot, garlic, 3 tablespoons buffalo sauce, salt, and pepper to a large mixing bowl.
Step 6: Mix
Mix well to combine.
Step 7: Shape mixture into balls
Use a cookie scoop to take portions of the mixture, rolling each into a ball between your palms. Place these onto the lined baking sheet.
Step 8: Bake
Bake the meatballs for 20 minutes, discarding any excess fat or liquid that leaks out after baking.
Step 9: Toss with remaining buffalo sauce
Transfer the cooked meatballs to a bowl, pour over the remaining ¼ cup buffalo sauce, and toss to coat.
Step 10: Serve with the ranch sauce
Serve the meatballs with the ranch sauce, and some extra chopped chives to garnish if desired.
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs with Homemade Ranch Recipe
These juicy chicken meatballs are tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and served with creamy homemade ranch on the side.
Ingredients
- For the ranch sauce
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
- Salt, to taste
- For the meatballs
- 1 pound ground chicken
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- ½ onion, grated
- ¼ cup grated carrot (about ½ large carrot)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup + 3 tablespoons buffalo sauce, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Optional Ingredients
- Extra chopped chives, to garnish
Directions
- Add all ranch ingredients to a large bowl.
- Mix well to combine and place in the fridge to chill while you prepare the meatballs.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add the ground chicken, breadcrumbs, egg, grated onion, grated carrot, garlic, 3 tablespoons buffalo sauce, salt, and pepper to a large mixing bowl.
- Mix well to combine.
- Use a cookie scoop to take portions of the mixture, rolling each into a ball between your palms. Place these onto the lined baking sheet.
- Bake the meatballs for 20 minutes, discarding any excess fat or liquid that leaks out after baking.
- Transfer the cooked meatballs to a bowl, pour over the remaining ¼ cup buffalo sauce, and toss to coat.
- Serve the meatballs with the ranch sauce, and some extra chopped chives to garnish if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|70
|Total Fat
|4.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|27.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|90.9 mg
|Protein
|4.4 g
What can I serve with these Buffalo chicken meatballs?
There are so many ways to enjoy these delicious meatballs, whether you're serving them as a side dish, appetizer, or the main event. Just like with traditional Buffalo wings, crisp veggie crudites like celery and carrots complement the meatballs perfectly, adding a refreshing crunch and helping to balance out that heat. Try serving the meatballs as part of a snack platter, perhaps poking a cocktail stick into each individual meatball to transform them into a tasty appetizer-style treat.
If you prefer your meatballs served atop a hearty base, pair them with some saucy spaghetti. A classic marinara, or even a spicier sauce such as an arrabbiata or fra diavolo would work great here. Of course, there are a range of other carb-based options to choose from too. Serve the meatballs atop a bed of crunchy fries, mashed potatoes, rice, or even a creamy mac and cheese for the ultimate comforting meal. You could even build a meatball sub with ranch, crispy lettuce, and a sprinkle of cheese. Or, for a lighter option, enjoy the meatballs with a fresh salad of arugula, diced cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers, which will pair wonderfully with the homemade ranch.
Can I make the Buffalo meatballs more or less spicy?
Tailoring the spice level of these meatballs to your preference is super easy. Whether you're after the fieriest kick possible, or would prefer a milder version, that's no problem. Just make a few small tweaks to the ingredients and you're good to go. Firstly, not all buffalo sauces are created equal. So, for spicier meatballs, choose an extra-hot variety. You can also dial the heat up even further by adding a few dashes of hot sauce (like Frank's RedHot or Tabasco) to the meatball mixture, or sprinkling in some cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes.
To tamper down the spice level, go for a milder buffalo sauce, or simply reduce the amount added to the meatball mixture slightly. Once the meatballs have baked, you could also serve the extra Buffalo sauce on the side, rather than coating them fully in it, so you can control how much spice goes into each bite. And of course, serving with extra ranch, or even a blue cheese sauce, helps to cool things down and balance the heat too.