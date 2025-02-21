Buffalo Chicken Meatballs with Homemade Ranch Recipe

It's easy to understand why Buffalo chicken wings are such a popular dish amongst restaurant diners, takeout lovers, and home cooks alike. The bold, tangy heat of Buffalo sauce and satisfying, savory taste of chicken is a winning combination, and today, we're reimagining that pairing in the form of tender, bite-sized meatballs. Flavorful and fuss-free, these Buffalo chicken meatballs with homemade ranch are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and they're perfect for meal prepping, sharing as part of a wider spread, or serving with pasta for a quick weeknight dinner.

To ensure they're bursting with flavor, the juicy, oven-baked chicken meatballs get tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce and paired with a creamy, herb-packed ranch that's, in our opinion, far better than anything store-bought. The meatballs require a selection of simple, fresh ingredients like ground chicken, breadcrumbs, grated onion, and just the right amount of spice. There's even carrot in there, which adds a subtle sweetness and moisture to the meat mixture. And, let's not forget that homemade ranch — a cool, tangy blend of sour cream, buttermilk, and mayo, brightened up with fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon. It's the perfect dip to complement the spice of the meatballs.