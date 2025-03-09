The Korean Twist That Takes Grilled Cheese To New Heights

A grilled cheese sandwich in all of its golden, gooey, crispy glory is the purest definition of comfort food. The best part? It's endlessly customizable. Whether you like to experiment with different cheeses and breads; fold in your favorite proteins, fruit jams, or sautéed veggies; or dunk it in tomato soup, there are various ways to upgrade your grilled cheese. If you've ever taken a bite of this classic and thought, "This could use a punch of boldness to cut through all the carbs and dairy," reach for a jar of kimchi. The Korean staple made from fermented cabbage, vegetables, and spices instantly amplifies grilled cheese with its deep umami flavors, gentle heat, and lively acidity.

Kimchi makes its presence known from the moment it enters the scene — not just in flavor but visually, too. The vibrant red-orange hue of the chili-infused cabbage streaks through the cheese, hinting at the layers of complexity to come. Then, there's the aroma. As the sandwich crisps in the pan, the scent of the buttered bread mingles with the fermented funk of the kimchi, building the anticipation for a delicious meal.