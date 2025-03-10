Why You Shouldn't Toss Your Brisket Trimmings
Cut from the lower chest of the cow, brisket is famed for its magnificent marbling. Because of its high fat content, a classic smoked brisket recipe cooked low and slow can produce one of the juiciest, most tender cuts of meat out there. Thanks to the cow's anatomy, this cut also comes with a large layer of fat on top called a fat cap, which should be trimmed in order for the meat to absorb more of the smoky flavor that comes from the cooking process.
While not all believe it's necessary, some barbecuers also trim the brisket to make it a uniform shape, as this encourages more even cooking. But this can leave a lot of valuable meat and fat on the table. So, what can you do with all those meaty morsels? For one, there are several different methods you can use to turn it into ground beef. There are also loads of yummy recipes you can make with brisket bits that have been softened in the pressure cooker, like chili. You might use them to brew up some homemade beef stock, render it down for DIY beef tallow, or perhaps the best option: Make some burnt ends.
Make ground beef
In the same way that you should probably just go ahead and make lemonade when life gives you lemons, you should definitely make your own house-ground beef when you find yourself with leftover brisket bits. While this can be done in a matter of minutes if you already have a meat grinder, it's not a necessary piece of equipment. You can just as easily freeze your brisket scraps before popping them in the food processor and letting it do all the work.
If you don't have a food processor, either, don't worry — you can still do this. Just take a couple of knives and (carefully) get to hacking at your mountain of meat. Before you know it, you'll have made your own ground beef. While chuck is an excellent meat to use for burgers, using brisket seriously ups the fat content and thus makes for a supremely flavorful burger. You can also use it for bolognese or a handsome shepherd's pie.
Put it in the pressure cooker for grade-A chili
Because brisket benefits so greatly from the low-and-slow cooking method, the bits and bobs you've cut off during the trimming process are ideal candidates for the pressure cooker. In no time at all, it will turn the fatty, tough little nuggets into tender, melt-in-your-mouth morsels. The options for this method are practically endless, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more satisfying meal than chili made with brisket trimmings.
To make chili with brisket trimmings in an Instant Pot, first brown the meat with sauté mode before adding all other ingredients (think: beer, beef broth, stewed tomatoes, pinto beans, peppers, spices, etc.). Then, just set the timer for 50 minutes, and let the pressure cooker work its magic. When you finally remove the lid, you'll have a glorious chili with a meaty chunk of brisket and the perfect amount of fat. If you're not in the mood for chili, you can use this method with any seasonings you like to create dishes like carne asada tacos or barbecue brisket pizza.
Brew up some homemade stock
There's something deeply satisfying about using meat scraps to make your own beef stock. Not only does this ensure that you don't waste any of the precious animal protein, but it also allows you to incorporate that delicious, beefy flavor into more of your meals. You can use it to flavor everything from soups to stews to casseroles and sauces.
Turning brisket into beef stock couldn't be easier. Simply throw the trimmings into a pot of water with roughly chopped vegetables like carrots, celery, onions, and garlic, as well as whatever spices and herbs you like. Bay leaves, thyme, parsley, salt, and peppercorns are all common additions. You may, however, want to leave some of the fat out of the mix and use it for something else, as too much fat can make broth feel greasy. That said, some folks prefer the extra flavor and silky texture the fat provides.
Set the pot on the stove to simmer for a few hours. They aren't totally necessary, but bonus points if you've got some marrow bones to roast and add into the mix. Alternatively, you can use this slow cooker beef stock recipe and just toss the ingredients inside for anywhere from 8 to 24 hours, no monitoring required.
Render it down for beef tallow
While you may have some (or even a decent amount) of meat still on your trimmings, most of what you'll be left with is fat. Instead of tossing it out or putting it straight in the dog's bowl, you might try rendering the fat down for beef tallow. Solid at room temperature, tallow can be used in cooking and baking (the same way you might use lard), adding a meaty flavor to whatever it touches. If you've ever had Buffalo Wild Wings' fries, which are cooked in beef tallow, you know what the hype is about. It can also be used in soaps, moisturizers, and candles.
To begin this easy process, chop the fat into small bits using whichever method you used to make ground beef. While tallow can be made without this step, it makes the process much more efficient. Next, put the fat in a decently large pot and put it on the stove at low heat to simmer for a few hours. Adding a bit of water keeps the fat from burning or browning, which could affect the flavor. Once the fat has been rendered out, strain the tallow through cheesecloth to remove any meat or impurities, and store the tallow in an airtight container in the fridge. If Fido is bummed that he missed out, the crispy, strained-out meat scraps make an excellent snack for you to share!
Make burnt ends
Burnt ends are nearly impossible to not drool over, and they're considered the holy grail when it comes to possible outcomes for your brisket trimmings. Considered a delicacy amongst barbecue enthusiasts, they offer a satisfying texture that falls somewhere between chewy and crispy, and their unmatched flavor comes from the slow caramelization of the high-fat morsels.
To transform your trimmings into melt-in-your-mouth burnt ends, put them in the smoker until they become extremely tender. Once done, cube them up into bite-size pieces, toss them in your favorite barbecue sauce, and put them back in the smoker for a couple of hours at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. This creates a delightfully sticky and crusty char on the outer bits and caramelizes the fat to perfection. The ends can be served as a tasty finger food to get your appetite going before dinner, or you can pile them on a bun for a next-level barbecue sandwich.