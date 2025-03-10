Why You Shouldn't Toss Your Brisket Trimmings

Cut from the lower chest of the cow, brisket is famed for its magnificent marbling. Because of its high fat content, a classic smoked brisket recipe cooked low and slow can produce one of the juiciest, most tender cuts of meat out there. Thanks to the cow's anatomy, this cut also comes with a large layer of fat on top called a fat cap, which should be trimmed in order for the meat to absorb more of the smoky flavor that comes from the cooking process.

While not all believe it's necessary, some barbecuers also trim the brisket to make it a uniform shape, as this encourages more even cooking. But this can leave a lot of valuable meat and fat on the table. So, what can you do with all those meaty morsels? For one, there are several different methods you can use to turn it into ground beef. There are also loads of yummy recipes you can make with brisket bits that have been softened in the pressure cooker, like chili. You might use them to brew up some homemade beef stock, render it down for DIY beef tallow, or perhaps the best option: Make some burnt ends.