12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Canned Chicken

Admit it, you probably have at least one or two cans of chicken sitting in your pantry right now. There's no shame in that — canned chicken is convenient, affordable, and packed with protein. It's the perfect base for countless recipes, from a tried-and-true chicken salad to less-conventional applications like low-carb pizza crust, and with the right preparation, it can satisfy practically any palate. If you don't reach for it often, though, you may be underestimating this staple, and that means you're at risk of making these common canned chicken mistakes.

Whether you're always reaching for the name-brand cans, dismissing the meat as flavorless and mushy, or just prepping it all wrong, we're here to guide you through a new world of poultry possibilities. Sure, chicken straight out of the can may leave something to be desired in the texture department, but it's more versatile than you may think. Once you ditch these misconceptions and give this ingredient the attention it deserves, you may find yourself adding a few more cans to your weekly shopping list. Let's explore where you may be going wrong with canned chicken and why it deserves a fair shake.