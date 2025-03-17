5-Minute Bubbly Champagne Margarita Recipe

The combination of tart lime, sweet orange, peppery silver tequila, and a sprinkle of salt makes a pretty good cocktail, there's no arguing with that. But what in life isn't made better by a splash of champagne? Filling out the margarita pitcher with a cup and a half of chilled sparkling wine alters that classic cocktail in a few wonderful ways.

By adding sparkling wine, we mellow out the margarita into a refreshing, lower-alcohol sipper. With both tequila and sparkling wine, the drinks still pack plenty of punch, but the alcohol content drops to something more akin to a boozy sangria (about 15% ABV) rather than a classic margarita (which comes in closer to 25-30% ABV). So you can enjoy twice as many.

But the mellower cocktails do more than just open the door for us to enjoy them without getting sauced. They also invite these drinks into different settings. While a classic margarita might seem like a bit too much for brunch, a champagne margarita is a perfect fit. Pair a pitcher of these margaritas with some sheet pan chilaquiles rojos, and you have yourself a beautiful summer brunch. But the occasions don't stop there. These sparkling margaritas are also a perfect refreshment for an afternoon by the water, a happy hour with friends, or a Mexican-themed dinner party. However you choose to serve these margaritas, they are likely to be a hit.

