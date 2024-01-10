29 Comfort Food Recipes That Are Actually Healthy

Comfort food is often associated with indulgence. Creamy mac and cheese, pizzas laden with mozzarella, bowls of greasy, piping hot chili loaded with cheddar, and stacks of fluffy pancakes heaped with whipped cream and drenched in syrup are dishes that will warm the cockles of your heart but won't do you any favors health-wise. Now, however, there are more ways than ever to turn classic comfort food into healthy food without losing the essence of what makes it so darn soothing for the soul and palate. You can make wispy, crispy fried chicken without deep frying and produce a heaping bowl of pasta that has no grains in it whatsoever.

These recipes are designed to bring back all the feelings and memories associated with comfort food -– coziness, decadence, a full stomach, and happy memories of special occasions. Each dish in this collection has been carefully crafted to provide the same textures, flavors, and even appearances of the comfort foods you love but with a nutritional profile that leaves you feeling nourished instead of sluggish. You might even find yourself eating vegetables that you didn't think you liked or discovering that you actually prefer banana-based pancakes over flour-based ones. So, get ready to enjoy your favorite comfort foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner without that lethargic, overstuffed feeling that often accompanies them.