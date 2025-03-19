One Bite, Two Cultures: The Indian Butter Chicken Burrito

There is little in the world that beats a good burrito. Delicious meats or beans, vegetables, and grains rolled up in a flour tortilla for easy eating — what's not to love? But there really is no reason that burritos need to be limited to Mexican flavors. With this butter chicken burrito, we bring together two cuisines into one delicious and easy-to-eat dish.

The base of the burrito is exactly what you'd get at your local curry house, a nice mound of warm basmati rice. On top of the rice, we ladle plenty of rich, creamy, and perfectly spiced butter chicken. To complete the fusion, each burrito is also filled with kachumber, an Indian salad similar to pico de gallo made with tomatoes, cucumber, and onion, as well as herbs and spices. All together, it is both a delicious meal and a clever meeting of two cultures.

Indian and Mexican flavors actually pair together quite nicely. The two cuisines use many of the same herbs, spices, and aromatics, such as cumin, coriander, cilantro, garlic, cinnamon, and chili. Beyond that, there are a number of dishes that bear striking resemblance to one another across the cuisines. The flour tortillas common to Sonoran cooking are nearly the same as the Indian flatbread, chapati. And the familiar arroz rojo (aka Mexican rice) looks a lot like thakkali sadam (aka Indian tomato rice). If you're still skeptical of the fusion in this dish, one bite and you'll understand.

