The Not-So-Wholesome Reality Of Whole Foods Market

Take a trip back in time when the first Whole Foods Market opened in 1980 and you'd experience a small, independent grocery store championing small farmers and producers, and selling organic food. This was virtually unheard of in the early '80s and set the store apart from its competitors, beginning its journey to the huge chain it is now. But, today, there's a not-so-wholesome reality behind Whole Foods Market. It isn't the friendly neighborhood store it once was — rather it's part of a huge conglomerate.

If you've been thinking that Whole Foods Market is still the underdog, just wait until you learn who owns it. And think it's sustainable and always supports small farmers? Well, you've got a nasty surprise coming your way. That's before we even get to employment issues and various other scandals the chain has been embroiled in.

So, anyone shopping at Whole Foods Market to avoid supporting a huge corporation should reevaluate things. We're going to examine the truth behind this supposedly eco-friendly and ethical grocery chain so you know who you're really giving your money to. It might not be any worse than shopping at Walmart, but it's no better — and it will cost you a lot more.