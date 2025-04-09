Why Potatoes From A Steakhouse Always Taste Better Than Homemade

Whether it's celebrating a special occasion or just an excuse to fire up the grill, a steak dinner is always something to look forward to. You have likely selected which meat cut you will be enjoying — the next important choice is what sides you will be serving to go along with your juicy steak. Enter: potatoes. For whatever reason, steak and potatoes just seem to be the perfect combination. Maybe it's the mild flavor of mashed potatoes that soaks up the juice from your flavorful steak or it's the texture of a massive loaded baked potato next to your buttery filet. Or it could even be science. Some studies show that the fiber and vitamins in potatoes can actually help you digest red meat more easily. So steak and potatoes not only taste good, but maybe the combination is actually good for you ... in moderation, of course.

Advertisement

If you're salivating for that steakhouse treat but want to recreate your meal at home, we've got news for you. It is entirely possible to make a meal that rivals your favorite steakhouse, but you can't just throw some potatoes on a plate. Steakhouses really know how to make their potatoes, not just a side dish, but a star alongside the meat. Some popular potato finds are loaded baked potatoes, creamy mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, or good ol' french fries. We've investigated why potatoes from the steakhouse seem to always taste better than they do in your kitchen and found some tips on how you can make spuds that shine.