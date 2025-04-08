The Biggest Bread Recalls In US History

Bread is one of the most versatile food staples on the planet. Not only is a warm fluffy slice of bread divine with a soft pad of butter, but it's the basis of countless delicious concoctions. A deli sandwich stacked sky high with savory slices, a perfectly golden French toast coated in sweet cinnamon sugar, a delightfully aromatic side of garlic bread ... what is there not to love about bread?

Imagine the horror if you bit into your delicately crafted PB&J and a crunch radiated through your jaw as you hit a piece of plastic. This one-sentence horror story is far from fiction. Foreign objects, undeclared allergens, and bacteria can all ruin our favorite foods and cause a mass recall across retailers. Throughout the years, thousands of loaves of bread from your favorite brands have been pulled from American markets for a variety of health concerns. These major recalls will make you want to check your bread twice.