What Makes Starbird Chicken's Signature Star Sauce So Delicious?

Starbird Chicken is a rapidly growing fast food chain on the West Coast, boasting dozens of locations across California (with many more on the way). Its menu features all-natural, gluten-friendly chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders, and salads, all of which can be paired with an array of house-made sauces, including sriracha Buffalo, honey chipotle BBQ, wasabi aioli, honey mustard, Greek yogurt ranch, blue cheese, and the brand's very own Star Sauce. According to the brand's founder, Aaron Noveshen, the latter fan-favorite sauce takes inspiration from Alabama white sauce, a creamy, tangy, mayonnaise-based barbecue sauce that combines sweet and smoky notes.

While the exact recipe of Star Sauce is a well-kept secret, Starbird Chicken shared a TikTok video of the ingredients being poured into a vat and stirred by hand. The iconic sauce starts with a foundation of velvety smooth mayo, while a mixture of what appears to be sugar, vinegar, hot sauce, Worcestershire or soy sauce, garlic powder, and ground black pepper is folded in. The result is a luscious, versatile sauce with a fusion of bold flavors that enhances every bite of crispy, juicy chicken.