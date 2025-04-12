6 Healthiest Firehouse Subs And 6 Unhealthiest
Firehouse Subs may come at the sandwich game hot and heavy with its heated sandwiches, but not every selection on the menu is fire when it comes to nutritional value. In fact, for every healthy sub you find on the list, there's an opposite sub that serves pleasure more than purpose. Even if every selection sounds delicious when your stomach is grumbling and you're reading the menu trying to decide, it's important to know which subs have your best nutritional interests at heart and which are just trying to win over your taste buds.
I did a deep dive into the nutrition facts behind the entire collection at Firehouse Subs to determine the difference between the chain's healthy and not so healthy options. Though every one of these baked beauties sounds like a delicious time, if you're hoping to keep your nutritional goals in check, you'll want to know how to make the most informed choice. And keep in mind that every sandwich comes in small, medium, and large sizes, which means if the basic recipe is a bad idea, going for a larger version only multiplies the dietary compromise.
Unhealthy: Tuna Salad
A tuna sandwich is usually one of the healthier items on a sandwich shop menu, and the fish itself is renowned for its healthy omega-3 fatty acids and high protein content. What goes awry in the world of Firehouse Subs is all the jazzing up the chain does in order to make the ordinary tuna into a more-palatable tuna salad. By adding a small heap of mayonnaise to the recipe, the calories jump up to 460, the fat ascends to 28 grams and sodium rises to 1,090 milligrams. None of that is particularly great news if you thought choosing an ocean-based ingredient would keep your nutrition on the straight and narrow.
This being the only cold sub on the menu means you should head into hotter territory if you intend to keep your nourishment on the fair side of the spectrum. The mayo adding more fat to the generally heart-friendly fat in the tuna is a double-up that doesn't do you any favors. If you're looking to swim in the healthier end of the ocean, this heavy-duty take on fish food is a tad too rich.
Healthy: Turkey
Lean poultry like turkey is a regular guest on lists of healthy sandwich fixings, as long as it is not overly processed with preservatives and sodium. As Firehouse concocts it, the Smoked Turkey and Provolone sub means you're consuming 340 calories that carry a lighter-than-average 17 grams of fat, 1,130 milligrams of sodium, and 30 milligrams of cholesterol. With all of its fillings announced in its name and a simple salad of toppings with mayo and mustard adding zest, it's as square a sandwich as you'll encounter behind the counter.
As part of the "keep it healthy" approach of this simple sandwich, the structure is admittedly plain; provolone is a pretty mellow cheese, and smoked essence in turkey doesn't exactly skyrocket your cold cuts into the realm of gourmet magic. But if you've come to the Firehouse to burn away your hunger without burning through a fair amount of your daily intake in a single meal, this sandwich is one of the prime selections to keep you out of the hot zone.
Unhealthy: Firehouse Meatball
Ah, the sweet warm comfort of a Firehouse Meatball sub is one of life's truest joys. A mix of juicy meatballs and tangy marinara sauce made magical with a layer of provolone brings all the best elements of Italian dining together and smashes them into one heck of a Firehouse sub. But we all know that enjoyment does not dictate healthfulness, and a bottom of the ladder version of this hearty bag-stuffer is your path to 460 calories, 29 grams of fat, 55 milligrams of cholesterol and 1,470 milligrams of sodium. Depending on your activity level and your fast-food expectations, that may not sound like the worst way to throw your nutritional goals into a tailspin. But are you likely to eat the sandwich all on its own, or are you more likely to turn it into a combo with a bag of chips and a soft drink that only take you further away from a more sensible dietary profile?
As ungood as all of this sounds, there's another twist that can make things even more dicey: the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball sub, which adds a layer of oversized pepperonis over the cheese. Let's just agree that if the sandwich without pepperoni isn't a dietary boon, adding processed meat to the situation doesn't improve the nutritional data.
Healthy: Spicy Cajun Chicken
You can spice up your trip to Firehouse Subs without burning down your dietary requirements by sticking with the Spicy Cajun Chicken sub for a fiery southern twist that's one of the healthier sandwiches in the station. For a relatively trim 360 calories with a mostly-sensible 18 grams of fat included, you get 23 grams of protein — a solid count for a single small sandwich. Though all of this does come with 1,420 milligrams of sodium and 65 milligrams of cholesterol, those are some of the more contained quantities available, making this a practical pick overall.
For your favorable selection, you get to dig into grilled chicken breast made fiery with Cajun spices, a thoroughly wise way to prepare sandwich filling while minimizing the dietary ding. Cajun mayo and melted Pepper Jack cheese ramp up the spice, and a garden of lettuce and onions add cooling freshness. The whole mix presents a firecracker of a sub you can't get enough of – one that helps you keep your wellbeing on target while still enjoying a sandwich you don't have to make yourself.
Unhealthy: Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket
The temptation of juicy brisket dressed up with creamy cheddar cheese is a sandwich form that's too tasty to pass up. Maybe knowing that a regular-size Firehouse sub containing these fillings checks out at 450 calories, with 30 grams of fat, 55 milligrams of cholesterol and 850 milligrams of sodium. The flavor and texture may be a luxury dining experience, but you'll need to swing those kettle bells extra hard during your next workout to make sure the fat doesn't compromise your fitness goals.
The grisly truth about a Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket sub is that, in order for brisket to be tender and flavorful, the meat usually contains a fair amount of fat and cholesterol; adding melted cheddar and mayo on top only increases that. Slow-cooking the meat in stock to make it juicier and slathering it all in sauces increases the sodium content. Pile it onto high-carb bread and you have a mix of nutritional missteps that may signal fantastic flavor but will do nothing to improve your health.
Healthy: Engineer
One of the few Firehouse sandwiches with a firefighting-themed name, the Engineer is a leader in the lunch or supper muster for healthy subs. It may look like a bruiser in the world of nutrition, but it has 350 calories, 18 grams of fat, 1,160 milligrams of sodium, and 30 milligrams of cholesterol. A not-too-shabby 19 grams of protein helps you make your macros count in a sandwich that keeps nutritious and delicious equally represented on the submarine seesaw. You end up with one of the least dietetically disastrous creations on the marquee, and one that doesn't sacrifice an ounce of enjoyment.
How does this tricky tidbit come up with such a favorable formula? By sticking to the basics with smoked turkey breast with a layer of melted Swiss cheese and a spread of sautéed mushrooms. Topped off with tomato, lettuce, mayo, and mustard, there's nothing wild or flashy to distract you from your thoughtful dining plans. If you're set on having a stacked-high Firehouse sandwich that keeps the impact to a minimum, this one is a real bell-ringer.
Unhealthy: Italian
Even the worst Italian sub ends up being the most everyman sandwich in the whole Firehouse sub station, layering cold cuts onto your choice of bread and dressing it all out with deli-regular toppings and a small salad's worth of iceberg lettuce and tomatoes. But the foundation for this humble creation clocks in at 470 calories, with 29 grams of fat and a pulse pounding 3,960 milligrams of sodium. As a nasty bonus, you also get 170 milligrams of cholesterol, which is one of the most notable cholesterol contents in the basic sandwich portfolio here.
In this seemingly innocent combo, you're seeing highly-processed meats like salami, pepperoni, and honey ham share the sub roll with layers of cheese and a soaking of vinegar and oil dressing, as well as mayo. On their own, each element might not make a dent, but stack them all up into a single item and you're staring down a pile of iffy fast food. Even if a simple Italian mix is your go-to sub as a rule, you might want to make an exception and make a more sensible pick.
Healthy: Jamaican Jerk Turkey
Take your sandwich order in a more international direction with a Jamaican Jerk Turkey sub and discover the Firehouse sub with the most sterling dietary composition of all. You can enjoy one of these Caribbean combinations for a wildly sensible 360 calories, with only 18 grams of fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol and 870 milligrams of sodium — one of the lowest sodium counts of any sandwich Firehouse cooks up. Slap 17 grams of protein down on your daily dietary journal and you have what amounts to an entirely balanced sandwich that lets you chill out with an island vibe, even if you can't make it to the tropics.
The secret to this sneakily healthy sandwich is a mix of sweet mustard sauce and Caribbean seasonings used to dress up smoked turkey breast and a blanket of Pepper Jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion keep the veggie quotient high and hearty so you can enjoy every bite. A morsel this laid-back is much better when you can savor it without a nagging conscience.
Unhealthy: Firehouse Steak and Cheese
Filling up on a Philly-style steak sandwich might make your visit to Firehouse Subs sound like the perfect East Coast-adjacent lunch trip; a culinary adventure that doesn't require airfare. But send a Firehouse Steak and Cheese down the sandwich assembly line and you'll be loading your dietary passport with an additional 420 calories, 25 grams of fat, 55 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,340 milligrams of sodium. The only trip you'll be taking is one that carries you far afield from your healthy eating routine.
The photos of this sandwich are bound to inspire mixed emotions; the undeniably delicious gooiness of the cheese wrapped around layers of tender steak with strips of green pepper poking out are a fast food marketer's dream come true. The nightmare happens when you realize that nothing in the photograph is a nutritional green flag. Sure, it may taste good but it isn't going to score you any points with your dietitian. Consider this one more of a fun and filling food than a fantastic add to your recommended daily allowances and enjoy it sparingly, if at all.
Healthy: New York Steamer
It may sound like the ultimate in gooey big city indulgence, but a New York Steamer is actually Firehouse Subs code for "a sandwich with our most favorable nutritional profile." Add one of these to your order and you'll be taking in a thoroughly manageable 360 calories with a relatively sensible 20 grams of fat while picking up an equal 20 grams of protein. The 1,090 milligrams of sodium and 45 milligrams of cholesterol are among the smallest quantities of these elements on the entire menu, providing a sandwich that sets you up for dietary success courtesy of Firehouse.
Who would have thought corned beef brisket, pastrami, and provolone with Italian dressing and a mustard-mayo chaser could be so nutritionally impressive? The rich flavor of the meats and the mellow smoothness of the cheese make a perfect foil for all the decorations, which means you'll have lots of tasty texture to sink your teeth into. The fact that it comes toasted just makes your prospects that much more savory.
Unhealthy: Sweet and Spicy Meatball
Another variation of the meatball grinder, the Sweet and Spicy Meatball at Firehouse Subs incorporates a more exciting sauce to give sandwich lovers a reason to try a second take on a classic. But that second take loads you up with 480 calories, 29 grams of fat, 1,290 milligrams of sodium and 55 milligrams of cholesterol. That's even dodgier nutritional numerology than the original version, which means if you must indulge in a meatball sub, you're better off with the other one.
What could be so different as to cause an increase in all the wrong aspects? If there's one thing you should know about Firehouse Subs, it's that the chain doesn't hold back on flavor, which often means sacrificing a more health-minded layout. In the case of a Sweet and Spicy Meatball sub, it comes in the form of rich Italian meatballs, hearty marinara sauce and a deep layer of melted provolone cheese. The spice comes courtesy of Captain Sorensen's Datil Pepper Hot Sauce and a sprinkle of dried red pepper, which may not subtract much from the calculation, but it can add a heaping helping of digestive distress if you have a sensitive stomach — yet another pitfall to sidestep.
Healthy: Hook & Ladder
Get hooked on the Hook & Ladder if you're looking for sandwiches that keep the questionable aspects in check while ramping up the more desirable dimensions of the sub game. This combination of cold cuts and vegetables will net you a cool 360 calories that brings along with it 18 grams of fat, 1,080 milligrams of sodium and 40 milligrams of cholesterol — not bad in light of the far more serious incursions against your nutritional well-being you can make when rolling through Firehouse. Packing in 18 grams of protein is a fun bonus that tilts the scale even more in the favor of healthful decisions you can make when checking out the menu.
This is another straightforward deli-style delight, boasting folds of smoked turkey breast and honey-infused ham under melted Monterey Jack cheese made zesty with mustard and mayo. The pattern at Firehouse Subs seems to be the simpler, the healthier — not a bad guideline for fast-food dining in general, but definitely in play around the station.
How I categorized these sandwiches
Firehouse Subs does a stellar job publishing the nutritional information to help their customers be more aware of what they're consuming. I consulted the readily available information online and searched for subs that had the highest and lowest calorie counts, which generally coincided with the fat, cholesterol, and sodium counts as well. All selections were calculated with white bread; other options may alter the nutritional breakdown. For the healthier subs, I also looked into the protein they contain and sought out anything with 15 grams or more. As a conscientious sandwich consumer, these are the aspects that I would use to gauge my own orders, taking into account a decent amount of protein to counter the fat and sodium. This may not be the preferred method for every Firehouse customer, but it helps me keep my goals in check.
Because almost every sandwich on the menu contains meat or cold cuts in some form, I also took a look at which slices might be more processed than others. It's sometimes an overlooked aspect of making healthy choices at fast food restaurants, but anyone interested in avoiding highly processed foods — especially meats where chemicals like nitrates can present cause for pause — I thought it was an important element to include. I also paid attention to instances where mayonnaise is a standard spread versus lighter options, since this can be a source of dietary downfall as well.