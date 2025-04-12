6 Healthiest Firehouse Subs And 6 Unhealthiest

Firehouse Subs may come at the sandwich game hot and heavy with its heated sandwiches, but not every selection on the menu is fire when it comes to nutritional value. In fact, for every healthy sub you find on the list, there's an opposite sub that serves pleasure more than purpose. Even if every selection sounds delicious when your stomach is grumbling and you're reading the menu trying to decide, it's important to know which subs have your best nutritional interests at heart and which are just trying to win over your taste buds.

I did a deep dive into the nutrition facts behind the entire collection at Firehouse Subs to determine the difference between the chain's healthy and not so healthy options. Though every one of these baked beauties sounds like a delicious time, if you're hoping to keep your nutritional goals in check, you'll want to know how to make the most informed choice. And keep in mind that every sandwich comes in small, medium, and large sizes, which means if the basic recipe is a bad idea, going for a larger version only multiplies the dietary compromise.