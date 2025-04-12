A Creamy Seafood Lasagna Recipe You'll Love

Lasagna's roots may date back over 1,000 years, so it's not surprising that there are so many variant versions. Seafood lasagna is a specialty in Genoa, but it doesn't come with a creamy sauce. Although we don't know for sure, cream-sauced pasta may be a more modern invention since creamy concoctions such as Alfredo and vodka sauce became popular in the 20th century. Developer Patterson Watkins says she got the inspiration for this creamy seafood lasagna recipe from a creamy seafood manicotti she was served in a Philadelphia restaurant. She describes the entree as a "rich, creamy, tomatoey sensation of seafood and pasta that's pure magic," but admits that manicotti is tricky to make, so she transformed the dish into a simpler lasagna.

When it came to creating her take on the restaurant dish, Watkins says, "I didn't skimp on the sauce," which she describes as a balanced blend of garlic, shallots, white wine, heavy cream, and tomato. It pairs well, she tells us, with the crab, scallops, and shrimp, as well as the standard lasagna tri-cheese mixture of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta that she says "adds to the hale and heartiness."