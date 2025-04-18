The Biggest Frozen Pizza Recalls That Hit The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The truth about frozen pizza is that it is one of the go-to American comfort foods, and the numbers back this up. In 2024 alone, sales reached around $7 billion, according to reports by Greenwich Capital Group. It offers you a quick fix after a busy day or a late-night snack when nothing else will do. Whether topped with mushrooms, meat, or a simple Margherita, the convenience of tossing a frozen pizza in the oven is unmatched. But what if that slice you're about to enjoy could be more dangerous than delicious?

Over the years, some of the biggest frozen pizza brands have found themselves at the center of massive recalls. Sometimes involving millions of pizzas linked to harmful bacteria, foreign materials, and unlisted allergens. Let's take a closer look at some of the most notable frozen pizza recalls in U.S. history, uncovering the risks and revealing what went wrong behind the scenes