The Biggest Frozen Pizza Recalls That Hit The US
The truth about frozen pizza is that it is one of the go-to American comfort foods, and the numbers back this up. In 2024 alone, sales reached around $7 billion, according to reports by Greenwich Capital Group. It offers you a quick fix after a busy day or a late-night snack when nothing else will do. Whether topped with mushrooms, meat, or a simple Margherita, the convenience of tossing a frozen pizza in the oven is unmatched. But what if that slice you're about to enjoy could be more dangerous than delicious?
Over the years, some of the biggest frozen pizza brands have found themselves at the center of massive recalls. Sometimes involving millions of pizzas linked to harmful bacteria, foreign materials, and unlisted allergens. Let's take a closer look at some of the most notable frozen pizza recalls in U.S. history, uncovering the risks and revealing what went wrong behind the scenes
Palermo Villa, Inc. (Connie's Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizza) in 2024
On December 13, 2024, Palermo Villa, Inc. announced a recall of their Connie's Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizza due to a potential plastic contamination. The 1,728 pizzas distributed in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin were sold in 20.36-ounce boxes and had a best-by date of November 27, 2024. While no injuries or illnesses were reported, the company issued the recall as a precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety.
The affected pizzas, which were no longer available for sale at the time of the recall, were identified with lot number MR199856. Palermo Villa urged customers who purchased the product to either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.
On January 7, 2025, the FDA classified the recall as a Class II risk. A Class II recall is issued when the exposure to a product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, though the likelihood of serious harm is remote. In this case, the presence of plastic in food posed serious risks, including a choking hazard, injury to the digestive tract, or damaged teeth if chewed. Additionally, contaminated plastic could carry harmful bacteria or toxins, such as phthalates or bisphenol A (BPA), which can leach into food and lead to health issues.
802 VT Frozen in 2024
An undeclared soy allergen led to the recall of more than 8,000 pounds of frozen pizzas from Vermont-based brand 802 VT Frozen. On April 26, 2024, the U.S. The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall after routine verification checks revealed that soy, a common allergen, was not listed on the product packaging. Most soy allergies cause mild symptoms, but some can trigger life-threatening anaphylaxis without prompt treatment and are particularly dangerous for those with an allergy to it.
The affected products, labeled as 802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza, were produced between April 25, 2023, and April 25, 2024. The Takeout reported the pizzas were distributed across Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. Consumers who had purchased the product were advised to either dispose of it or return it to the store.
Green Valley Foods (Grubbersputz's Pizza) in 2023
On September 23, 2023, Green Valley Foods issued a recall for approximately 4,062 pounds of frozen meat pizzas due to a misbranding issue involving an undeclared allergen. FSIS identified that the products, which were labeled without indicating the presence of soy, did contain the allergen. This oversight particularly posed a risk to consumers with serious soy allergies or intolerances.
The recall affected several varieties of Grubbersputz's frozen pizzas including The Taco Premium Pizza, The 3-Meater Premium Pizza, The Hog Unit Premium Pizza, and The House Special Premium Pizza. These products were produced between September 20, 2022, and September 20, 2023, and had lot codes 2632 through 2633. They were distributed to a number of retail locations in Minnesota, Montana, and North Dakota. Luckily there were no reports of illnesses linked to these products labeled with establishment number M-47285 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Pizza John's (12-Inch and 16-Inch Pepperoni Pizzas) in 2022
In August 2022, Food Safety News reported the recall of approximately 156,498 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizzas produced by Pizza John's, an Essex, Maryland company. The recall was prompted after it was discovered that the pizzas weren't federally inspected. FSIS found that the affected products, sold in 33.25-ounce and 57-ounce clear plastic-wrapped packages, did not bear the USDA inspection mark.
The recall involved 12-inch and 16-inch Bake at Home Pepperoni Pizzas sold in Maryland between March 2020 and July 2022. Pizza John's, being an uninspected establishment, did not meet the necessary federal guidelines for processing. While there were no confirmed reports of adverse health reactions following this recall announcement, FSIS urged consumers who purchased the affected pizzas to either throw them away or return them. Pizza John's worked with FSIS to resolve the situation.
Home Run Inn Frozen Foods (Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza) in 2022
Also in August 2022, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods recalled approximately 13,000 pounds of their Chicago Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza due to potential metal contamination. The recall was initiated after some customers found metal pieces in the pizzas according to reports by CNN. The affected products were produced on June 6, 2022, and sold in 33.5-ounce boxes with a best-by date of December 3, 2022. The USDA issued the recall on August 14, and the boxes were marked with the USDA inspection number 18498-A.
The pizzas were distributed to Illinois, and then further distributed to retailers nationwide. Consumers who purchased the recalled pizzas were advised to dispose of them or return them. Home Run Inn demonstrated its commitment to customer safety by promptly notifying the USDA after receiving consumer complaints about metal in the pizzas.
Ready Dough Pizza Inc. (Cuban-style Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Chorizo Pizzas) in 2022
In July 2022, Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida, found itself in a bit of a pizza pickle. The USDA announced the recall of approximately 8,018 pounds of Cuban-style pizzas due to a mix of serious issues. They were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, and they lacked proper labeling. Further adding to the problem, these pizzas contained milk, wheat, and soy — known allergens — without any mention on the packaging.
The recall covered a variety of pizzas, including Cuban-style ham, bacon, chorizo, and pepperoni. These pizzas, produced between January and July 2022, were sold in non-standard packaging with store-specific labels. They were distributed mainly in Florida, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. Despite their enticing appearance, these pizzas lacked the crucial USDA inspection mark. Initially, the recall was announced for 6,595 pounds, but as more products were identified, the total weight was adjusted to 8,018 pounds of product.
Nestlé USA (DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza) in 2021
Nestlé USA just can't seem to stay out of trouble. Back in 2016, they had to recall a bunch of DiGiorno, and Stouffer's products because — wait for it — there were bits of glass in the food. Fast forward to 2021, and they were at it again. This time with nearly 27,872 pounds of mislabeled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas according to ABC News. But instead of glass, the surprise ingredient was textured soy protein, a known allergen that wasn't on the label.
Here's what went down: Someone bought a pepperoni pizza, only to find out it was actually a three-meat pizza. Cue the panic for anyone with soy allergies. The pizzas were produced on June 30, 2021, and shipped nationwide with the lot code 1181510721 and a best buy date of March 2022. They also bore the establishment number 1682A, linked to Nation Pizza Products Limited — aka Nestlé's frozen pizza supplier. Luckily, no one reported getting sick, but the USDA wasn't taking chances. They urged customers to double-check their freezers and toss any affected pizzas.
Table 87 Frozen (Prosciutto Pizza) in 2019
In mid-2019, Table 87 found itself in a sticky situation when it was revealed that the pork used in its frozen pizzas hadn't been federally inspected. The result? A recall of about 649 pounds of frozen pizza products, all featuring the beloved prosciutto topping (per CBS News). The issue surfaced on June 4, 2019, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted the USDA FSIS to confirm whether the firm held a valid USDA Grant of inspection. Turns out, they didn't, which raised a few red flags about the safety of the pork used.
Table 87 wasted no time pulling the affected pizzas from shelves and advising consumers to double-check their freezers. The affected pizzas were produced between April 1, 2019, and June 4, 2019, and included 9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal-size pizza. The products were shipped to retail, wholesale, and online locations nationwide.
The recalled products were identified by two UPC codes: 804879558286 and 10804879558283. The FSIS urged consumers who had purchased the pizzas not to consume them.
RBR Meat Company, Inc. (Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza) in 2017
RBR Meat Company, Inc. is a well-known provider of frozen food products, specializing in a variety of ready-to-eat meals. Based in Vernon, California, the company offers an extensive range of frozen pizzas, sold through major retailers like Walmart. Their pizzas, which include an array of toppings, are packaged in large, convenient sizes, catering to consumers looking for quick and satisfying meals.
However, in March 2017, RBR Meat Company was forced to issue a recall for more than 21,220 pounds of their Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled pizzas, produced on February 23, 2017, were sold in 50.6-ounce boxes containing a single 16-inch pizza wrapped in shrink plastic. The affected products, marked with lot code 20547, were distributed to retail centers in California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.
The recall was prompted after routine testing by the company detected Listeria in the product. Although no illnesses were reported, Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe health issues, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. RBR Meat Company and the USDA classified the recall as a Class I health hazard, urging consumers to dispose of the affected pizzas or return them to the store for a refund.
Nestlé USA Inc (Chicken Pizza) in 2016
How would you react if you found actual glass in your food? Unfortunately, this became a reality for many consumers in March 2016, when Nestlé USA Inc. had to recall a massive 267,024 pounds of chicken pizza products after small pieces of glass were discovered in the food. The affected products, sold under the DiGiorno brand, were produced at the company's facilities in Little Chute, Wisconsin. The recall included 19.03-ounce boxes of DiGiorno Tuscan-style chicken pizza, with best-by dates of August 2016 and bore USDA inspection numbers P-5754.
This issue came to light after several consumer complaints were reported, including one involving an FSIS-inspected product. The official recall was announced by the USDA on March 10, 2016. For assistance, consumers were instructed to contact Nestlé Consumer Services, dispose of the product, or return it to store for a refund.
Whole Foods Market (Uncured Pepperoni Pizza) in 2016
On January 25, 2016, Whole Foods Market issued a recall for its Uncured Pepperoni Pizza due to misbranding. The product was labeled as containing uncured beef pepperoni, but it actually contained uncured pork pepperoni, which was not listed on the packaging. This mislabeling posed a significant risk to consumers, particularly those with dietary restrictions or religious beliefs prohibiting pork consumption.
Misbranding is more than just a labeling error; it undermines consumer trust and can lead to serious health risks. In this case, pork is avoided in many dietary practices, including kosher and halal diets, making it critical that ingredients are clearly and accurately listed. The recall was a necessary measure to prevent accidental consumption, which could have triggered allergic reactions or violated personal or cultural dietary rules.
The recall affected 73,898 pounds of pizza products per USDA FSIS. Specifically 10-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of Whole Foods Market Pepperoni Pizza (8-pack) and 19-ounce vacuum-sealed packages (12-pack). These products were produced between January 5, 2015, and January 22, 2016, with best by dates ranging from January 12, 2015, to January 30, 2016. The affected pizzas were sold in stores across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The mislabeling was discovered during routine inspections, and the company took immediate action to recall the pizzas.
Nation Pizza (Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen) in 2015
In 2015, one of ALDI's most beloved brands Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen faced a major setback when its pizzas were pulled from shelves. The line has long been a favorite among shoppers because of its variety, affordability, and creative seasonal offerings. In fact, its Take-and-Bake Pepperoni Pizza was voted ALDI's Fan Favorite in 2020 by over 40,000 customers. The brand consistently delivers unique options, from gluten-free selections to festive pizzas shaped for holidays, making it a go-to for quick and delicious meals. However, on November 19, 2015, the company faced a significant issue when it had to recall approximately 59,028 pounds of Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen products due to misbranding and the presence of undeclared soy, a common allergen.
The recall specifically affected Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizzas produced between August 25, 2015, and November 9, 2015. These products, sold in 27.5-ounce cartons, were shipped exclusively to ALDI grocery stores across Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The issue was uncovered during a routine in-plant review. While no adverse reactions were reported, the recall was essential to prevent potential allergic reactions. Nation Pizza, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company behind the production, worked closely with the USDA FSIS to ensure affected products were removed promptly.
Nestlé (California Pizza Kitchen and DiGiorno) in 2013
In May 2013, Nestlé USA's pizza division kicked off a voluntary recall of several frozen pizzas after some unexpected "toppings" were discovered — small pieces of plastic. The recall was initially sparked by complaints about the California Pizza Kitchen Crispy Thin Crust White Pizza. However, the company, ever cautious, decided to recall four specific pizza codes. These covered the CPK Grilled Chicken with Cabernet Sauce, DiGiorno Crispy Flatbread Pizza Tuscan Style Chicken, DiGiorno Bianca/White Pizza, and CPK Crispy Thin Crust White Pizza. All produced between February 26 and March 9 of the same year.
The plastic fragments, which were identified as clear, brittle, and irregularly shaped, were believed to have originated from a particular lot of spinach supplied to the company. Although the fragments were small, they were potentially hazardous if consumed. Per The Los Angeles Times, there was one reported injury — a chipped tooth — but the risk was deemed minimal overall.
Rich Products Corporation (Farm Rich Frozen Pizza Slices & Snacks) in 2013
Imagine getting sick from your pizza? In 2013, it wasn't just Nestlé that faced a major recall. Rich Products Corporation, a well-known company behind the Farm Rich brand, was forced to recall over 10.5 million pounds of frozen food – including mini pizza slices — after contamination fears surfaced. The recall was triggered by reports of illnesses linked to E. coli O121 bacteria, which were found in the affected products.
The problem began when consumers in 19 states reported symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever after consuming Farm Rich frozen snacks. FSIS launched an investigation and confirmed the presence of E. coli in the frozen mini pizza slices. The affected products were sold nationwide and included mini pizza slices, quesadillas, mozzarella bites, and cheesesteaks, all produced between 2011 and 2013.
E. coli infections can lead to mild symptoms for most people, but in rare cases, it can cause severe illness, including kidney failure, known as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). In this case, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the outbreak included 35 confirmed illnesses and led to hospitalizations, with two individuals suffering from HUS. The recall covered a wide range of products, including some sold to foodservice establishments. Rich Products Corporation acted quickly to recall the affected items, removing them from store shelves to prevent further illnesses.
Annie's Homegrown Organic Frozen Pizza in 2013
In a rather unfortunate twist for pizza lovers, Annie's Homegrown found itself recalling an unspecified amount of its organic frozen pizzas in January 2013. Why? Metal fragments. The issue was traced to a faulty metal mesh screen at a third-party flour mill, which allowed small metal fragments to contaminate the flour used in the pizza dough. The problem was discovered when metal fragments were visually detected in the flour and pizza dough at a third-party crust production facility. NBC New York stated the specific varieties affected included Organic Four Cheese, Organic Pepperoni, Organic Supreme, Organic Spinach and Mushroom, Four Cheese, Pepperoni, and BBQ Recipe Chicken pizzas.
While no one was hurt, Annie's quickly stepped in to pull the affected products off store shelves. Consumers were urged to check for specific packaging codes and return or discard the pizzas. This recall affected pizzas produced between May 9, 2012 to Jan. 17, 2013. Following the recall, shares of Annie's Inc. fell more than 5%. In response, the company adjusted its supply chain by sourcing flour from an alternative mill. They also introduced additional control measures, including x-ray scanning on the pizza topping line to supplement existing metal detection capabilities.