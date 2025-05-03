12 Of The Most Unhinged Moments From Hot Ones

Celebrities who come on "Hot Ones" have to be gluttons for punishment. Not only are they subjecting themselves to typically 10 increasingly hot wings, but also Sean Evans' deep line of questioning. Nothing says sensory overload like a scorched throat and being asked about the beginning-of-your-career commercial you hoped no one saw. This overstimulating combination can make a person a little unhinged, and has resulted in some of our favorite "Hot Ones" celebrity moments.

Advertisement

From Oscar-winning actors cussing out the "Hot Ones" crew to comedians soiling themselves on camera, a whole lot of chaos unfolds under the pressure of some of the hottest sauces available. These moments have earned the show a seriously large following and a number of awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations. Considering over a decade and over two dozen seasons of guest appearances, here are some of the most unhinged celebrity moments on "Hot Ones." And remember, if these wild reactions are not enough to ward you off trying this intense challenge at home, proceed with caution so you don't end up like some of these celebrities.