12 Of The Most Unhinged Moments From Hot Ones
Celebrities who come on "Hot Ones" have to be gluttons for punishment. Not only are they subjecting themselves to typically 10 increasingly hot wings, but also Sean Evans' deep line of questioning. Nothing says sensory overload like a scorched throat and being asked about the beginning-of-your-career commercial you hoped no one saw. This overstimulating combination can make a person a little unhinged, and has resulted in some of our favorite "Hot Ones" celebrity moments.
From Oscar-winning actors cussing out the "Hot Ones" crew to comedians soiling themselves on camera, a whole lot of chaos unfolds under the pressure of some of the hottest sauces available. These moments have earned the show a seriously large following and a number of awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations. Considering over a decade and over two dozen seasons of guest appearances, here are some of the most unhinged celebrity moments on "Hot Ones." And remember, if these wild reactions are not enough to ward you off trying this intense challenge at home, proceed with caution so you don't end up like some of these celebrities.
1. Idris Elba's Da Bomb Sauce Switch-Up
There are few in Hollywood as effortlessly cool as Idris Elba, and the beginning of his "Hot Ones" interview showed off this suave demeanor. Elba flew through the first few hot sauces with confident grace before completely changing his tune once "Hot Ones" famous Da Bomb sauce hit his lips. His composure totally collapsed, with an ensuing coughing fit when he tasted his Da Bomb wing. Coughs and curses spewed from Elba's mouth, a complete departure from his earlier coolness.
Up until Da Bomb, Elba was thoroughly enjoying his hot wings. Though he was plowing through some water, the SAG award-winning actor said the wing a couple before Da Bomb was his favorite. The stark difference between his pleasant, even excited attitude and the immediate unhinged Da Bomb crash out makes Elba's one of the best "Hot Ones" celebrity interviews for chaotic reactions.
In this "Hot Ones" interview, Elba declared himself the "hottest hot one," and we might agree. Despite his trouble getting through Da Bomb, he ate his way through the last remaining wings in a show of pure willpower. Many celebrities have gone off on Sean Evans due to the heat; upon wing 9, Elba was ready to fight the show's creator instead. He still managed two huge bites of the last dab wing, and we salute him.
2. Lorde's uninhibited enjoyment of the spiciest wings
Big reactions, from tears to screams, are expected when a celebrity comes on "Hot Ones." Occasionally, a celebrity's reaction will surprise viewers and even Sean Evans, and Lorde reigns supreme here. Not only were there no tears or screams from Lorde, but she enthusiastically loved every wing (minus Da Bomb), no matter its heat index.
"That's a nice little wing," Lorde declared after tasting wing 9. She followed this up with comments of pure enjoyment when eating the final and most spicy hot wing. Even Da Bomb, which often elicits serious disgust from celebrities, had very little resistance from Lorde. Scotch bonnet pepper seemed to be her favorite aspect of the sauces, as she fondly called out the pepper variety in a number of sauces. It was obvious the Grammy-winning artist wasn't just playing it up, either, as she straight up analyzed every wing. She also never faltered in her answers and held a solid conversation with Evans.
This unfazed hot wings queen was brave enough to wear a white suit to eat hot wings, so we shouldn't have really been surprised to see her laughing through the hottest wings. It isn't every day that a human's mouth and taste buds can withstand a "Hot Ones" interview without complaint. Naturally, Evans was visibly impressed by Lorde's unwavering composure.
3. Gordon Ramsay's flavor blast addition
If you invite one of the world's most iconic chefs on your food show, you better be ready for some feedback. Gordon Ramsay wasted no time in telling Sean how dreadfully overcooked his wings were, criticizing the quality of the wings before meeting much heat. We love a prepared king, though, and Ramsay came with some vital additions that would totally change the taste of the wings and, more importantly, combat their spiciness.
Known largely for his colorful language, it's not a shocker that quite a few curses spewed from Ramsay's fire-filled mouth during his "Hot Ones" appearance. Anticipating this curse-filled struggle, the award-winning chef brought lime and lemon juices in an attempt to fight the heat. We know that citrus can cure a too sweet dish, but apparently these fruits can work to counteract spicy food as well. The legendary Da Bomb sauce prompted the chef to slather lime all over his lips and, surprisingly, the butt of his pants. After throwing wing 9 across the room, Ramsay douses wing 10 with a blast of lime and lemon juice.
We're not really sure if this measure helped the chef, as he still was kicking his feet at hot spicy the last wing was. The sour juice didn't seem to hurt, though, because not once did Ramsay cringe over the strong flavor. That even goes for when wing 9 prompted him to squeeze a lemon juice directly into his mouth.
4. Aubrey Plaza drinks milk through her nose
You've heard of milk coming out of people's noses, but have you ever seen someone suck milk into their nose? Aubrey Plaza's "Hot Ones" appearance, where she literally drank milk through her nose, was one for the books. She opted to use the milk provided to cool down her nasal passages rather than continue to drink it like every other sane person. Granted, this is the usual amount of unhinged we have come to expect from "Never-Let-Them-Know-Your-Next-Move" Plaza, but it's still somehow surprising. Spoiler alert: the milk does come back out of her mouth.
The milk-in-nose move wasn't even the first unhinged one Plaza pulled during her "Hot Ones" interview. Earlier in the interview, she reached for her glass of water not to drink from it, but to spit in it. An interesting choice, to be sure; and yes, Plaza does drink the spit water later on. Somehow, this chaotic behavior with her beverages never comes off as gross or unappealing, just endearing. In fact, it may have been a stroke of genius, with Sean Evans even trying out her cool down method.
5. Lupita Nyong'o's heartbreaking reaction to Da Bomb Sauce
It's not exactly abnormal for celebrities to shed tears while participating in the "Hot Ones" wing interview. However, no one's tears are nearly as cinematic as Lupita Nyong'o's. The actress is known for her powerful performances, and after the devastation she showed during her interview with Sean Evans, we know Nyong'o has some deep running natural emotions as well. Viewers witnessed the Oscar winner go through many stages of grief in a short span of time after tasting wing number eight's Da Bomb Sauce.
She didn't scream or lash out at Evans like some of the other celebrity guests do when confronted with the painful hot wings. Her reaction was one of heartfelt devastation, which appeared to affect Evans' empathy as he talked her through the worst of the pain. Evans has smiled through insults and threats of harm, but the host seemed regretful when presented with Nyong'o mourning her taste buds.
Nyong'o's reaction to the hot sauces may not have been unhinged in the wild sense, but the intensity of her genuine sadness put it up there. The deep sorrow she showed here was even more jarring considering she was all smiles and enjoying the first half of the wings.
6. Steve-O pours hot sauce in his eye
No one in their right mind would put hot sauce anywhere near their eyes, let alone some of the hottest hot sauce you can get your hands on. Granted, we're talking about Steve-O here, one of the most legendary stuntmen and all-around reckless men in stardom. This man has done some seriously dangerous and painful things in the name of entertainment, so we really shouldn't be surprised that his "Hot Ones" appearance included one of his signature antics.
Steve-O started out his typical eccentric stunt by chugging his own brand of hot sauce, much to the horror of Sean Evans. The self-proclaimed "Professional Idiot" then took the bottle of Steve-O's Hot Sauce for your Butthole and poured the remainder in his eye. Needless to say, he was not unaffected. There was shaking and screaming involved in the aftermath, even after he poured a glass of milk in his eye to cool down. We would not recommend you do this at home — or at all, really.
Hot sauce to the eye is unhinged enough, but the fact that Steve-O did this after finishing the "Hot Ones" challenge is even more wild. Considering Steve-O is the embodiment of the phrase "Glutton for punishment," we shouldn't have been too shocked — and it was just one of the crazy things we learned during this "Hot Ones" interview.
7. Conan O'Brien rubs hot sauce on his face and nipples
Conan O'Brien is known for his big personality, but he really outdid himself during his "Hot Ones" interview. Whether it was the spicy food or the fact that he was on the other side of the interview, something about the hot wing experience made O'Brien even more erratic. So, much so, in fact, that we were kind of worried about his well-being after taking on The Last Dab wing.
He may have some fiery hair, but O'Brien's taste buds can't seem to handle the heat without making him a little loopy. He spends the majority of his interview with his lips coated in hot sauce. After wing number 9, he appears to lose all holds on reality and lathers the Matasanos hot sauce (which has a Scoville level of 680,000) all over his hands, as though it is soap. Then, he rubs his hands all over and in his mouth. Unfortunately, the madness didn't stop there. O'Brien massages the sauce in circles over his clothed nipples, screaming all the while. Weirdly, the screams are not ones of pain. Conan "The Masochist" O'Brien was unexpectedly one of the most unhinged guests chosen for "Hot Ones."
8. Bobby Lee's spontaneous on camera bathroom break
The idea behind "Hot Ones" is kind of genius. The wildly spicy sauces take celebrities out of their comfort zone and show fans a side of them that they typically don't put on display. High emotions and lowered guards make for good TV, but when it was Bobby Lee's turn to sit in the hot seat, he pooped in it.
Yes, comedian and podcaster Lee quite literally crapped himself sitting right across from Sean Evans. Not only was it clear to viewers from the reaction of Lee and Evans, but the heat-induced accident was very much audible. Evans and viewers alike were surprised at the less than ideal reaction to the spice, but Lee might not have been. One of the first things he said in the episode was that he "gets diarrhea a lot," which is some seriously unfortunate foreshadowing. Next time, Lee should take a bathroom break before heading to the "Hot Ones" stage –– if Evans ever lets him back on.
9. Melissa McCarthy brings a milk sprayer
Melissa McCarthy is another actress that brought her unhinged nature to "Hot Ones," and you really shouldn't be surprised. She is known for her intense and over-exaggerated roles, as well as finding unique ways to conjure up laughs. She had some big reactions to the spicier wings, but she makes this list for her pure genius. McCarthy brought a spray bottle full of milk to the "Hot Ones" hot seat, and used it to spray directly into her mouth. The milk spray was a great way to coat her mouth with the cool-down beverage.
A lot of contestants wait until "Hot Ones'" infamous Da Bomb Sauce to have much of a reaction or use any aids, but McCarthy turned to her milk spray pretty early on. When she did reach Da Bomb, though, she seemed to panic and forget she brought the spray. After chugging water, she briefly turned to the spray before grabbing her full glass of milk. After flicking Sean Evans off, she munched on some bread to try and bring the heat down. While an unhinged and brilliant solution to the heat problem of "Hot Ones," McCarthy's milk spray didn't end up having a strong enough relief.
10. Gordon Ramsay frantically sprays a milk heat extinguisher into his and Sean Evans' mouths
To date, Gordon Ramsay has appeared on "Hot Ones" twice. His first appearance featured the chef dousing his wings in lemon and lime juice to fight the heat. On a special Christmas "Hot Ones," Ramsay came back with more clever tricks up his sleeve –– in addition to properly cooked wings. The second time around, he came with a sprayer that resembled a miniature fire extinguisher. This is fitting, as the fire in contestants' mouths certainly needs to be put out on the regular.
This second appearance is a five wing gauntlet instead of the usual 10, so the heat per wing was more intense. Upon reaching the fourth wing, the only one before Da Bomb, Ramsay grabbed this heat extinguisher out of his bag, frantically pumped it a few times, and sprayed a stream of milk directly into his mouth. Being the kind soul he is, he also sprayed a good bit of milk into Sean Evans' mouth. This hack, combined with a milk soaked loaf of bread later, were some of the most effective tools fighting against the heat of "Hot Ones."
11. Taraji P. Henson's pain-induced quick wit made up a cocktail
When presented with the heat of "Hot Ones," particularly wing eight through 10, celebrity guests reach for any number of things to bring them some relief. Typically, this is either ice water or milk. Sometimes, guests bring or think up unique solutions, and actress Taraji P. Henson comes up with the idea for a unique cocktail while under the influence of the extreme heat.
When enjoying the very first wing, Henson suggests she should have a cocktail to really lock in on the wings. She scoffs at the idea of the provided milk and water. Soon, though, she is slightly changing her tune. Not only does she want the cocktail, but she wants it to have a milk base. A glass of milk combined with a shot of vodka is coined "The Polar Bear" by Henson after tasting wing number five.
With a few exceptions, dairy doesn't typically mix well with alcohol, as it can curdle. There are only a handful of milk based cocktails, and the closest to what Henson describes is a White Russian. Even though it sounds off-putting, a plain vodka and milk cocktail wouldn't contain anything that would curdle the milk. So, we don't see why a Polar Bear shouldn't be a thing on "Hot Ones!"
12. Paul Rudd shares a hidden talent
Despite many of the celebrity guests on this list being much more dramatic about their unhingedness, Paul Rudd's subtle unbalanced behavior hits us from far off in left field. He doesn't get loud or animated over the spiciness of the wings or have much of a big reaction at all. Instead, he seems to divert attention off the wings and onto a very odd party trick. It's nice to see that even a star like Rudd needs to pull out one or two icebreakers from time to time.
This particular talent involves Rudd contorting his fingers and hands in front of a phone camera. He does so in such a way that makes it look like the camera's target is standing under a naked person. Basically, his fingers form the shape of a butt and (when he's feeling extra talented) scrotum. He places his fingers close to the camera, with the target of the camera peeking through in the distance. The result during his "Hot Ones" appearance is a very nice visual of Sean Evans facing what appears to be a naked man.
The nonchalance and quickness in which Rudd does this bizarre talent just adds to its wildness. That, and, of course, the fact he does it after eating a ghost pepper sauced wing.